Quảng Ninh promotes tourism, investment at Russia’s INNOPROM exhibition

MOSCOW — A delegation from the northern province of Quảng Ninh, led by Nguyễn Chí Thành, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Permanent Vice President of the provincial Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, is participating in the 16th INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition held from July 6 - 8 in Yekaterinburg City, Russia.

The event marks the first time Việt Nam has joined INNOPROM, Russia’s largest annual industrial exhibition.

Located next to the pavilion of this year's partner country, Indonesia, Quảng Ninh’s booth has attracted many visitors with displays highlighting the province’s tourism potential, despite the exhibition’s focus on industry. Many visitors stopped to learn about the province and explore opportunities for cooperation in tourism and related sectors.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) after attending the exhibition’s plenary session, Thành said he was impressed by the exhibition’s scale and significance. He noted that the participation and speeches of the prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, along with leaders from many other countries, underscored INNOPROM’s role as a leading platform for Russia's industry as well as international cooperation in industry and investment.

According to the official, the exhibition offers businesses and investors an opportunity to exchange information on industrial products and the application of new technologies. For Quảng Ninh, promoting trade remains an important objective, but attracting investment in tourism is also a key focus of the delegation's participation.

As one of Việt Nam's leading tourism destinations, Quảng Ninh is seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, particularly by attracting visitors from the Ural region. During the exhibition, the delegation held meetings with local authorities and tourism representatives to discuss measures to increase tourist arrivals from Russia.

Thành said contacts established with potential partners at the event would support the province's long-term development strategy by strengthening links with businesses, investors and localities. He added that Quảng Ninh aims to capitalise on its advantages while implementing the orientations set by the Politburo and the Secretariat to become a leading province in various areas, particularly the application of science and technology in economic development in the period from now to 2050.

The Quảng Ninh pavilion has drawn particular interest from young visitors. Many were initially attracted by the province's high-end tourism products before exploring opportunities for cooperation in other areas.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Deputy Commercial Director of CFREX, a company specialising in hydrofoil vessels that has cooperated with partners in southern Việt Nam, said the image of cruise ships in Hạ Long Bay convinced him of Quảng Ninh's strong potential for expanding his company's business activities in northern Việt Nam.

He described his company's previous cooperation with Vietnamese partners as positive, and expressed his belief in future collaboration.

On the sidelines of the event, the Quảng Ninh delegation also met with the Ural Tourism Association. Discussions focused on the possibility of launching direct air services between the two localities to facilitate tourism exchanges and strengthen cooperation between Russia's Ural region and one of Việt Nam's fastest-growing tourism destinations. — VNA/VNS