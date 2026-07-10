Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

An Giang strengthens preservation of Khmer arts

July 10, 2026 - 07:01
The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang has launched several key initiatives to protect, preserve and promote the traditional arts of the Khmer ethnic minority group.
A performance of the chhay-dăm drum dance, a unique Khmer folk dance accompanied by drumming, at the Snay Đon Kum Pagoda in Ô Lâm Commune of An Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

AN GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang has launched several key initiatives to protect, preserve and promote the traditional arts of the Khmer ethnic community.

The Khmer accounts for 8 per cent of the province’s population. The community is preserving a very diverse array of arts forms, such as dì kê, a subgenre of dù kê musical theatre; folk dances of rô băm, rom vong, chhay-dăm drum; ngũ âm (five tones) or Pinpeat, the traditional musical ensemble that performs ceremonial music at temples; and the Chol Chnam Thmay, Ok Om Bok and Sen Dolta festivals.

The art forms hold not only artistic value but also folklore, knowledge, customs, and traditions, reflecting the history and spiritual life of the Khmer across generations.

Lê Văn Phước, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province’s project on preserving and protecting the traditional artistic value of the Khmer by 2030 is focused on digitising Khmer folk art, offering training and passing on traditional arts to succeeding generations, organising the Khmer art festival and exhibitions, and developing Khmer cultural spaces in the community.

An Giang will establish a steering committee to oversee the project and create and assign designated plans for each locality.

The province will conduct a comprehensive survey of traditional art forms, including dance, musical instruments, theatre, stage clothes and festivals, and organise scientific conferences to build a digital database of Khmer art to serve research, management and education.

Under the project, training the succeeding generation is a top priority for preserving Khmer arts.

The province will recruit artisans to develop a training curriculum, maintain classes for young people, and help to open more art clubs to promote the arts.

The work emphasises the important role of artisans in sustainably preserving and promoting traditional Khmer arts.

According to the An Giang Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, the number of artisans is decreasing. They are mostly elderly people facing declining health and economic difficulties; in contrast, young people show less interest in traditional arts.

The localities with large Khmer communities, such as Tri Tôn, Tịnh Biên, Giang Thành, Hòn Đất, Định Hòa, Gò Quao and Vĩnh Thuận, have only five to ten artisans each. Most of them are 55 years old or older, and many are over 70.

Many of them are still devoted to passing on the arts to younger generations and preserving traditional musical instruments and stage attire. They are opening classes and practising the arts and rituals at Khmer pagodas.

In addition, An Giang will strengthen the practice and promotion of Khmer arts in the community, at festivals, and in tourism as a crucial solution to preserve and promote traditional art values.

The province will also build experiential tourism products associated with Khmer culture, such as visiting Khmer pagodas, enjoying dì kê or ngũ âm, learning folk dances, and exploring Khmer cultural life and festivals.

Dì kê of the Khmer community in Ô Lâm Commune is recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

By 2030, An Giang strives to complete an inventory dossier of Khmer art forms, produce documentary films and a map of Khmer culture and arts, organise five to seven training classes each year, establish at least two Khmer art clubs, and hold a Khmer traditional arts festival every two years.

The Khmer community in An Giang owns five national intangible cultural heritages, including the Bảy Núi Ox Race Festival, the knowledge and techniques of writing on palm leaves, the craft of making palm sugar, and the two traditional performing arts forms of dì kê and chhay-dăm drum dance, reflecting the cultural depth of the Khmer community in the South.

Among them is dì kê, a subgenre of dù kê, of the Khmer community in Ô Lâm Commune, which was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2023.

Dù kê was created by the Khmer in the early 1920s. In the art, artists in traditional Khmer costumes perform plays based on the religions, traditional customs and culture of the Khmer, poetry based on Indian epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and even today’s social issues.

The chhay-dăm drum dance is a unique folk dance accompanied by drumming.

The performers play the chhay-dăm drums (made from the hollow tree trunk of an old areca tree) with their hands, elbows, or heels. The dance of the Khmer community in An Giang was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2025. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Workforce vital to documentary heritage

The combination of a transparent legal framework, a comprehensive digitisation strategy and an internationally qualified workforce will provide a solid foundation for preserving, utilising and disseminating the value of Việt Nam's documentary heritage, enabling the nation’s collective memory to be passed on sustainably to future generations.
Life & Style

Việt Nam invites travellers on multi-sensory journey

Việt Nam's appeal lies not in a single attraction but in the seamless combination of authentic experiences rooted in local culture. From colourful highland markets and traditional festivals to centuries-old craft villages, all remain an integral part of everyday life.
Life & Style

Promoting souvenir industry to spread national image

Experts said that with market-oriented development, improved functionality, stronger storytelling and greater involvement from designers, businesses and market-connecting organisations, souvenirs could become a bridge linking Việt Nam with the world while contributing to the growth of cultural industries and the creative economy.
Life & Style

Where Asian cinema meets the world

The fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival wrapped up after seven days of celebrating the best of Asian cinema through screenings, awards and industry exchanges. Here’s a look back at the festival’s biggest moments and its growing vision of connecting Asia with the world.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom