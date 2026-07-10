Cross-cultural theatre project brings Việt Nam, Japan together

HÀ NỘI — A newly announced collaborative project aims to create a space for artistic co-creation between Vietnamese and Japanese artists through contemporary theatre.

Under the project, the Việt Nam National Drama Theatre, Borderless Theatre and the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange will co-produce a play based on Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

Since its establishment in 1952, the national theatre has released hundreds of plays, many of which have won gold and silver medals in domestic and international competitions and festivals, going on to become classic works of Vietnamese drama.

Previous productions include Hồn Trương Ba, Da Hàng Thịt (Trương Ba’s Soul in a Butcher’s Body), Lâu Đài Cát (Sand Castle), Tai Biến (Accident) and Nghêu Sò Ốc Hến (The Stories of the Clam, Oyster, Snail and Mussel).

The theatre contributes its rich artistic heritage, extensive staging experience and a strong commitment to innovation in theatrical practice.

"As the country's leading straight play theatre, we have consistently sought to expand international partnerships as a way of broadening creative horizons, enhancing artistic quality and further integrating Vietnamese theatre into the global stage," said theatre director Kiều Minh Hiếu.

“Although we come from different linguistic, cultural and artistic backgrounds, I believe that openness, dialogue and a shared commitment to artistic excellence will enable us to overcome every barrier and find a common creative language."

Meanwhile, the Japanese participants are seasoned practitioners of contemporary theatre with extensive experience in international collaborative projects.

The Seagull producers will include director Sugiyama Tsuyoshi, musician Yamanaka Toru, set designer Kato Chika, light designer Ohno Michino and script advisor Nguyễn Thị Minh Thái.

Each artist brings unique strengths, perspectives and experiences to the collaboration, helping to create a production that both honours the original work and reflects the spirit of contemporary theatre.

Japan Foundation Centre director Yoshioka Norihiko said that The Seagull by Chekhov has long been regarded as a theatrical masterpiece, and has been staged around the world because of its exploration of universal themes of art, love, dreams and human loneliness.

"Although the play was written in the late 19th century, its central questions remain highly relevant today, particularly for younger generations who are filled with aspirations yet must also navigate mounting pressures and uncertainties," said Norihiko.

He also expressed his hope that this collaborative production of The Seagull would become a platform for more artistic and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Japan, inspiring audiences in both countries to reflect on the power of art, the fragility and resilience of the human spirit and the enduring value of creativity and cultural dialogue in strengthening ties between the two nations.

The project will begin with workshops in Hà Nội in September and October to conduct an in-depth study of the play, develop the production through exploratory rehearsals and select the cast.

Rehearsals will take place from November to January 2027. The play will premiere in Hà Nội early next year. — VNS