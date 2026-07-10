Lâm Đồng seeks to boost tourism cooperation with Indonesian partners

LÂM ĐỒNG — A tourism exchange and cooperation programme between Lâm Đồng Province and Indonesian partners was held in Lâm Viên–Đà Lạt ward on July 9 to strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote tourism, connect businesses, and expand international visitor markets between Lâm Đồng and Indonesia.

Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event brought together representatives from the Consulate General of Indonesia in HCM City, the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) Bali chapter, Indonesian travel companies, along with Lâm Đòng's officials and representatives of the provincial Tourism Association, the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, airlines, tourism businesses, and media organisations.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Lan Ngọc, Deputy Director of the department, described Indonesia as one of Lâm Đồng's priority international tourism markets with significant growth potential.

She noted that Indonesian visitors currently account for only about 0.4 per cent of the province's total international arrivals, indicating substantial room for growth and broader cooperation.

According to the official, cultural similarities, geographical proximity, growing travel demand, and stronger connections between tourism associations and businesses are expected to expand tourism cooperation, increase two-way visitor flows and deliver tangible benefits to tourism enterprises and travellers in both countries.

To tap the market more effectively, Lâm Đồng's tourism sector will continue supporting businesses in developing tourism products, designing tour packages, strengthening promotional activities, and expanding into the Indonesian market, particularly the Halal tourism segment, she said. The province will also plan to gradually improve tourism services, enhance workforce quality, and meet international service standards in a professional, friendly and sustainable manner.

Indonesian Consul General Carolina Tinangon said Đà Lạt and other localities in Lâm Đồng possess outstanding advantages, including picturesque landscapes, a mild climate, rich cultural heritage, and distinctive agricultural products, making them attractive destinations for Indonesian visitors interested in leisure, nature, cultural and culinary tourism.

She added that cooperation between Indonesia and Lâm Đồng could extend beyond traditional travel services to ecotourism, community-based tourism, wellness tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), educational exchanges, and Muslim-friendly tourism services to meet growing demand from Indonesia and other ASEAN markets.

During the programme, delegates and tourism businesses from both sides were introduced to the tourism potential and strengths of Lâm Đồng and Indonesia, exchanged information on tourism products and services tailored to each market, and held business-to-business meetings to explore cooperation, develop new tour programmes, and expand international visitor exchanges.

From July 6–9, the Indonesian business delegation visited key tourism destinations in eastern and central Lâm Đồng, focusing on products suited to the Indonesian and Halal markets.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the programme not only promotes Lâm Đồng's tourism image and signature products in Indonesia but also creates opportunities for businesses to strengthen partnerships, develop market-oriented tourism products, and boost two-way visitor exchanges.

Lâm Đồng welcomed nearly 12 million visitors in the first six months of 2026, fulfilling 47.83 per cent of its annual target and marking an increase of more than 18 per cen year-on-year. International arrivals reached about 825,000, while tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ33.31 trillion (US$1.27 billion), up 18.6 per cen and 22 per cen, respectively, from the same period last year. — VNA/VNS