Green and immersive: Việt Nam's community tourism villages offer a slower way to travel

HÀ NỘI — In recent years, community-based tourism has emerged as an increasingly popular choice among travellers seeking closer connections with nature, deeper engagement with local cultures and more sustainable ways to explore. Rather than relying on large-scale developments, many tourism villages across Việt Nam have built their appeal around existing strengths – natural landscapes, traditional crafts, indigenous architecture and the everyday cultural life of local communities.

The model not only creates distinctive visitor experiences but also enables local people to benefit directly from tourism, while contributing to cultural preservation and environmental protection. From the northern mountains to the central region and the cultural landscapes of the Central Highlands, each destination offers its own character and reflects the diversity of Việt Nam’s landscapes and people.

Tân Hóa tourism village (Quảng Trị)

Tân Hóa has become one of Việt Nam’s leading examples of community-based tourism. The village, recognised by UN Tourism as the Best Tourism Village 2023, is set among dramatic limestone mountains, broad valleys, and untouched grasslands.

The village has undergone a remarkable transformation through tourism. Once an area where poverty affected as many as 85% of households in 2010, Tân Hóa now provides stable employment for more than 100 local residents.

Visitors can choose from a wide range of experiences, including cave exploration, off-road adventures, cycling through the village, nature retreats, and home-hosted meals that offer insight into local life. The tranquil rural setting, framed by limestone peaks, creates a landscape unlike many others in Việt Nam.

Tân Hóa is also recognised for its innovative floating-house model, designed to adapt to seasonal flooding and to demonstrate how communities can live sustainably amid challenging natural conditions. The destination now welcomes more than 10,000 visitors annually.

Sìn Suối Hồ village (Lai Châu)

Located nearly 1,500 metres above sea level and around 30 kilometres from the centre of Lai Châu Province, Sìn Suối Hồ is known for its year-round cool climate and peaceful, well-preserved environment.

In 2023, the village received the ASEAN Community-Based Tourism Award. Home to the Mông ethnic community, Sìn Suối Hồ has built a reputation for maintaining clean public spaces and a carefully preserved natural setting, with village paths lined with flowers and greenery.

More than 20 households currently participate in community tourism through homestays and environmentally conscious cafés. Alongside opportunities to experience local daily life, visitors can join trekking routes to peaks such as Bạch Mộc Lương Tử and Tả Liên, or visit the nearby Trái Tim (Heart) Waterfall.

Traditional livelihoods remain central to village life, including brocade weaving, agricultural processing and the use of forest-based herbal knowledge, creating a distinctive highland cultural identity.

Trà Quế vegetable village (Đà Nẵng)

Dating back to the 16th century and located around three kilometres from Hội An Ancient Town, Trà Quế was named Best Tourism Village 2024 by UN Tourism.

Positioned between the Cổ Cò River and Trà Quế Lagoon, the village is renowned for traditional organic vegetable cultivation, supported by fertile alluvial soil and favourable weather conditions. Trà Quế has retained its peaceful atmosphere, with narrow village lanes, vibrant green vegetable plots and a slower rhythm of life.

More than 200 households now combine agriculture with tourism services. Visitors can walk or cycle through the fields, take part in planting, watering and harvesting activities, or enjoy meals prepared with local ingredients.

Many international travellers choose extended stays to experience rural life and gain insight into sustainable organic farming practices.

Quỳnh Sơn community tourism village (Lạng Sơn)

Situated within the UNESCO Lạng Sơn Global Geopark and the Bắc Sơn Uprising National Special Relic Site, Quỳnh Sơn has become one of northern Việt Nam’s most distinctive community tourism destinations.

The village is home to more than 400 traditional stilt houses belonging to the Tày ethnic community, many of which have stood for generations. Surrounded by mountains and rice fields, Quỳnh Sơn offers a peaceful setting that reflects the identity of Việt Nam’s north-eastern midlands.

Visitors can take part in everyday village life, experience agricultural work, learn traditional weaving techniques, sample regional cuisine, or climb Nà Lay Mountain for panoramic views across the Bắc Sơn Valley.

Tày cultural heritage remains highly visible through architecture, festivals and daily customs. In 2025, Quỳnh Sơn was recognised by UN Tourism as one of the world’s best tourism villages.

Kon K’Tu cultural village (Kon Tum)

Located beside the Đăk Bla River and approximately five kilometres from Kon Tum City centre, Kon K’Tu offers visitors an introduction to the cultural traditions of Việt Nam’s Central Highlands.

The village has preserved the traditional cultural space of the Ba Na people, including stilt houses, communal rông houses, and customs that have persevered over generations. Through community tourism, residents invite visitors to experience everyday village life.

Tourist experiences include A Day with the Village and Living as a Ba Na Resident programmes, gong performances, xoang dance, and the traditional cuisine of cơm lam (bamboo-tube rice), grilled chicken and river fish, alongside hands-on activities such as basket weaving and boating on the Đăk Bla River.

As evening falls, the rông (communal) house becomes a gathering space where gong music and xoang dance bring the spirit of the Central Highlands to life.

The international recognition received by many of Việt Nam’s villages reflects the growing appeal of tourism rooted in local communities. From the northern mountains to the central region and the Central Highlands, each destination tells its own story of landscape, culture, and people.

At a time when travellers increasingly value authentic experiences and responsible tourism, Việt Nam’s community tourism villages are becoming compelling destinations for those seeking a more sustainable, meaningful and culturally rich way to discover the Southeast Asian country. — VNA/VNS