Hà Nội to host 2026 K-pop Lovers Festival

HÀ NỘI — This year's K-pop Lovers Festival will take place at Trần Nhân Tông Pedestrian Street in Hà Nội on July 11–12, event organisers have announced.

The festival is the most anticipated annual K-pop event for the Vietnamese K-pop fandom, offering the community a chance to celebrate their passion for Korean pop music while expressing their own unique Vietnamese identity.

"I hope this year's festival will bring together young Vietnamese K-pop enthusiasts and fans from around the world," said Park Chan A, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam.

"It also will be a platform for cultural exchange, where people from both countries can enjoy K-pop and V-pop together."

The festival will feature the 12 best K-pop cover dance teams from Hà Nội and HCM City, showcasing their talent alongside a special performance by renowned Korean choreographer and dancer Koo Young Back. He has choreographed performances for artists including DBSK, BoA, Super Junior, EXO, SEVENTEEN and Kep1er.

Meanwhile, 13 finalists in the singing competition will perform popular K-pop songs on the main stage alongside Vietnamese singers Erik and Maiquinn, promising to raise the roof at the festival.

The 2026 K-pop Lovers Festival will also offer a wide range of interactive activities, including immersive K-pop-themed spaces, K-pop-style photo booths, Korean tourism experiences, Korean-style claw machines, copyright awareness activities and traditional Korean folk games.

One of the festival's signature attractions, K-pop Random Dance, will once again invite fans to dance to well-known K-pop hits, giving young participants the opportunity to showcase their dance skills and enthusiasm for K-pop.

Under the guidance of choreographer Back, participants will also have the chance to learn iconic dance routines by their favourite K-pop idols during a workshop.

The winning dance team at the festival will represent Việt Nam at the 2026 K-pop Cover Dance Festival World Final, where they will perform alongside outstanding dance crews from around the world and K-pop idols. The international event is organised by The Seoul Shinmun newspaper and is scheduled to take place in Seoul this October.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam has supported young Vietnamese K-pop fans in reaching one of the world's biggest K-pop performance stages in South Korea. — VNS