Divo’s new music video inspires listeners to find what makes life 'brilliant'

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese divo Tùng Dương has released a music video that explores the modern struggle with self-worth, ambition, success and the meaning of life.

The song, written by young songwriter Đạt Max, was inspired by the trending social media phrase What If Life Is Never Brilliant?, which has gained widespread popularity among young Vietnamese.

The question sounds simple but has resonated with the artist, prompting deeper reflection. Having spent years pursuing his passion, he experienced numerous ups and downs and even considered giving up at times. Yet today, he feels fortunate to still be making a living doing what he loves.

“To me, being 'brilliant' doesn't necessarily mean becoming famous or achieving extraordinary success," Đạt Max said.

"It means living wholeheartedly for the things you dare to dream of, believe in and pursue while you still have the strength to do so.

“Every time I finish a song that moves someone, or receive a message saying my music has helped them become stronger, that is already a truly brilliant moment.

“The moment I completed the song, I knew Tùng Dương was the right person to perform it. His distinctive voice, emotional intensity and willingness to constantly push artistic boundaries made him the perfect choice.

“I believed he would not only sing it beautifully but also capture the song's emotional depth and spirit.”

Directed by Jayden Trần and Nguyễn Trương Kiên (Zodiac II), the music video Nếu Cả Đời Không Rực Rỡ Thì Sao? (What If Life Is Never Brilliant?) revolves around an original concept featuring three characters, all portrayed by actor Thừa Tuấn Anh.

The young actor delivers nuanced performances that lend emotional depth to each role. Although they appear to be distinct individuals, the three characters ultimately represent different versions of the same person – identities that may coexist within each of us at different stages of life or even across parallel universes.

Three seemingly separate stories ultimately intersect at a single question: Is a life without fame, glory or conventional success still one to be proud of? At their heart lies the same aspiration – to live authentically and remain true to one's own values.

Through its three main characters, the music video reminds viewers that everyone fights their own battles. Some grapple with the pressures of making a living, find themselves confined by the safety of routine, while others lose their identity in the glitter of success. Yet regardless of where life takes them, the most valuable thing is the courage to keep moving forward without losing faith in themselves.

What If Life Is Never Brilliant? marks a more composed and mature artistic chapter for Tùng Dương, whose restrained yet powerful vocal performance reflects both confidence and emotional depth.

Arranged by musician Nguyễn Hữu Vượng as a Gypsy rock-inspired track rather than a ballad, the song gives the divo ample room to showcase the strength and versatility of his voice.

Rather than relying on technical virtuosity, Tùng Dương uses that vocal strength to draw listeners in through layers of introspective emotion, heartfelt sincerity and quiet empathy.

At the song's climax, his rich, commanding voice gives full expression to its inner conflicts, bringing the emotional intensity to its peak while preserving a sense of sincerity and humanity.

Throughout the performance, Tùng Dương sings like a storyteller, weaving simple yet deeply relatable stories drawn from everyday life.

“In an era when everyone seems to be caught up in the pursuit of success and the pressure to stand out, What If Life Is Never Brilliant? serves as a much-needed pause for reflection. It asks a simple but profound question: ‘If I never become the brightest star, can I still live a life worth being proud of?’,” the artist said.

“To me, the answer is not about whether our lives are considered brilliant, but whether we have had the courage to be true to ourselves.”

The singer hoped every viewer would find a part of themselves in this music video, whether through joy, sorrow or the encouragement to keep pursuing their dreams.

“If we remain persistent, the day will come when we achieve what we have been working towards. But even before that, the journey itself is already a kind of brilliance,” he said. —VNS