Suboi and Hồng Nhung Join multidisciplinary performance on sustainability

HÀ NỘI — An art performance will take place bringing emerging and acclaimed artists together at the Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts today at 7pm.

Entitled The Flow of Evolution: A Wind - Water - Sun Performance, initiated by the Delegation of the European Union to Việt Nam, the event will conclude the Plug into Evolution campaign.

Conceived as the culmination of the campaign's journey, the performance transforms the elemental symbols of nature, which have been the campaign's central source of inspiration, into a multidisciplinary stage experience that weaves together music, choreography and visual arts to explore the profound connections between people, nature and a more sustainable future.

Wind, water, and sun – natural forces embodying movement, resilience and life-giving energy – have served as the campaign's defining symbols, representing both nature's continuous evolution and humanity's capacity for transformation.

Wind evokes innovation, creativity and the momentum for change. Water symbolises adaptability, perseverance and enduring connections. Sun, meanwhile, represents enlightenment, the transformative power of knowledge and the lasting values that shape future generations.

Throughout the campaign, these ideas have been interpreted through three distinct artistic disciplines, music by acclaimed young artists WEAN and marzuz, choreography created by Last Fire Crew; and visual art showcased through the exhibition We are made of SUN by Fustic. Studio and Bach Vu.

Alongside the campaign's artistic collaborators, the programme also welcomes acclaimed artists Suboi and Hồng Nhung, together with Arabesque Vietnam.

Having previously collaborated with the European Union through the I've Got the Power campaign promoting sustainable energy, Suboi brings her signature spirit of independence, innovation and creative boldness to the stage.

Meanwhile, celebrated diva Hồng Nhung lends emotional depth, elegance and a profoundly human perspective, making the performance's messages on nature, humanity and sustainable development resonate even more intimately with audiences.

Complementing the musical performances, Arabesque Vietnam's contemporary choreography becomes the visual language that connects each chapter of the production, enriching the evening with a layered and immersive storytelling experience.

Directed by Cao Trung Hiếu, one of Việt Nam's leading creative directors behind numerous large-scale artistic productions, the event "THE FLOW OF EVOLUTION" promises a meticulously crafted theatrical experience where imagery, sound and emotion come together in perfect harmony.

Renowned for his visually rich, multi-layered approach to stage direction, Hiếu brings a distinctive artistic rhythm to the production, ensuring that each performance seamlessly guides audiences through an emotionally compelling and visually immersive journey.

The Flow of Evolution: A Wind - Water - Sun is free for audiences who register in advance via the official Facebook page of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam. — VNS