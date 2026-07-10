Over 100 Nguyễn Dynasty artifacts on display in Huế

HUẾ — More than 100 rare artifacts and collections from the Nguyễn Dynasty are on show at Long An Palace, the main gallery of the Huế Museum of Royal Antiquities, from July 10 to October 9.

The event is co-hosted by the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, the museum and the HCM City Antiquities Association. The exhibits span gold and silver items, enamelware, inlaid bronze ware, apparel, ceramics, and wooden artifacts.

The display is built around four themes of royal authority, court rituals and order, craftsmanship and artistic excellence, and the enduring splendor of a golden era. Each piece serves as a historical witness to the dynasty’s power and Vietnamese artisans’ exceptional skill.

Hoàng Việt Trung, Director of the centre, said the event is designed to deliver an immersive visual experience and a deeper understanding of the royal heritage of Huế, the capital of the last feudal dynasty in Việt Nam (1802–1945).

The centre also just scored a major donation from private collectors. Among the new treasures are a delicate enamel plate, an imperial decree from Emperor Thành Thái’s reign, a wooden box once used to store royal edicts, and a stack of official memorials from Emperor Duy Tân’s reign tied to the restoration of Nguyễn Dynasty architectural works.

These gifts will enrich the museum’s collections and give a big boost to future research, conservation, exhibitions, and the broader effort to celebrate Việt Nam's cultural heritage. — VNA/VNS