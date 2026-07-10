Tà Xùa seeks help from experts to promote tourism potential

SƠN LA — After becoming one of Việt Nam's best-known cloud-hunting destinations in recent years, Tà Xùa Commune in the mountainous northern province of Sơn La is now aiming to establish itself as a world-class tourist destination.

The local authority held a seminar on tourism sector networking and marketing on July 9.

Nearly 100 delegates representing authorities, businesses and media partners gathered to discuss product development, boosting promotion and enhancing the competitiveness of Tà Xùa tourism.

At the same time, participants rallied support for the World Travel Awards campaign aimed at securing the title of Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination for 2026.

Tà Xùa, a cloud paradise

Located more than 200km northwest of Hà Nội, Tà Xùa boasts favourable natural conditions for the development of eco-tourism, leisure travel and adventure exploration thanks to its high, wind-exposed terrain, which frequently features billowing seas of clouds.

The months between September and April are considered the prime season for cloud hunting. The area's cool, pleasant weather at this time offers visitors the perfect opportunity to admire vast valleys of clouds amid the mountains and forests of the northwest.

Clouds can be found in every corner of the commune, either in the morning or afternoon. But local residents often tell tourists that Gió Mountain, about 2,000m above sea level, is an ideal spot to take in panoramic views of the mountains and forests, go cloud hunting and admire the sunset.

The unique terrain of the Dinosaur's Backbone, a mountain ridge, has become a favourite spot for adventure tourists, especially for youths. Meanwhile the Dolphin's Beak impresses visitors with two natural rock formations in the shape of a dolphin jutting out into midair, and the Tà Xùa grasslands offer an expansive setting amid green slopes and a sea of ​​clouds.

The Xím Vàng terraced fields are also a captivating destination during the harvest season, featuring a shimmering golden landscape that stretches across the mountainside.

More than just landscapes, Tà Xùa captivates visitors with the traditional culture of the local Mông ethnic group. Their unique houses and textiles, including brocade weaving, indigo dyeing and beeswax batik art, are a major draw as well.

Finally, the area's ancient Shan Tuyết tea forests, specialty cuisine and lifestyle in harmony with nature all serve to enrich visitors' experiences.

Plans to promote Tà Xùa

With its advantages in natural beauty and culture, Tà Xùa has gradually earned its position on the national tourism map.

In the first six months of 2026, more than 56,000 visitors came to the commune, contributing a revenue of approximately VNĐ54 billion (US$2.05 million).

Local authorities said that Tà Xùa has a lot of potential for development, adding that advice from experts and others in the tourism industry are key to building the sector.

At the seminar, delegates raised concerns, such as underdeveloped infrastructure, environmental issues and inconsistent workforce quality.

They also proposed measures to diversify experiential and cultural tourism products, strengthen tour and route links, improve service quality, accelerate the digital transformation and effectively leverage natural assets and indigenous cultural heritage.

Hoàng Trịnh Sâm, CEO of Long Cốc Tourism Joint Stock Company, said that while its infrastructure has recently improved, Tà Xùa still needs to further refine its policies and legal framework. This would instil confidence in businesses for long-term investment and contribute to sustainable tourism development.

Digital creator Lan Anh, a frequent visitor to Tà Xùa, noted that the destination holds a unique appeal that draws travellers back time and again. However, local authorities need to improve the management of passenger transport services to maintain order and curb the chaos often seen at sightseeing spots.

Tà Xùa should develop tea-related experiences and offer ethnic costume rentals for photography and social media check-ins in Xím Vàng, thus helping promote indigenous culture and gradually building a destination brand with a distinctive identity, Lan Anh said.

Lương Duy Doanh, director of Fivestar Travel, expressed a desire to invest in and partner with the commune in tourism development. He also urged local authorities to finalise planning and establish favourable policies to attract business investment.

Doanh also confirmed his readiness to collaborate with the locality in organising free training programmes on community-based tourism, helping to enhance skills and create sustainable livelihoods for local residents.

Đỗ Văn Xiêm, chairman of the Tà Xùa Commune People's Committee, said he appreciated delegates' opinions, which will be seriously considered when drafting plans for the area.

"Not only is it rich in natural resources, like the sea of clouds, mountain ridges, beautiful waterfalls, terraced fields, grasslands and agricultural products; Tà Xùa also has a cultural advantage, as nearly the entire population belongs to the Mông ethnic group, who have largely preserved their traditional customs, architecture, attire and way of life," Xiêm told Việt Nam News.

"Tà Xùa was picked as one of 26 must-visit global destinations for 2026 released by India’s New Delhi Television. We are one of two Vietnamese localities nominated to be Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination in 2026.

He added: "We are also preparing a dossier for submission to UNESCO, aiming to establish Tà Xùa as the first nature reserve in Việt Nam's northwestern region. We believe that this is a treasure for us to attract larger numbers of visitors, especially international tourists, in the future."

Xiêm called on people to vote for Tà Xùa on the World Travel Awards website to make it a top global destination. — VNS