Gia Lai greenlights eco-tourism investment, unveils new attractions

GIA LAI — The People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province has approved master plans for eco-tourism development at the Kon Chư Răng Nature Reserve and Kon Ka Kinh National Park.

The projects, with a total investment capital of more than VNĐ881 billion (US$33.5 million), aim to foster tourism development closely linked with local cultural identity and transform these areas into attractive and sustainable eco-tourism destinations.

At Kon Chư Răng Nature Reserve, the master plan features five tourist sites covering a total area of 500 hectares and eight sightseeing routes spanning nearly 190 kilometres.

Popular destinations, including Hang Én waterfall, and Tóc Tiên experience zone, and trekking routes through the jungle, are expected to create signature products for the province’s eco-tourism sector.

The province aims to welcome around 150,000 visitors annually to the Kon Chư Răng Nature Reserve by 2045, generating more than VNĐ225 billion ($8.5 million) in revenue.

The eco-tourism master plan for Kon Ka Kinh National Park focuses on developing tourism products closely linked with the cultural identity of the Bahnar ethnic minority.

It also emphasises the strict protection of habitats for rare and endangered wildlife, including the grey-shanked douc langur.

The park will establish five tourist sites covering over 1,086 hectares and 12 tourism routes spanning 201 kilometres.

The five tourist sites include the Administrative Service Centre, the Bãi Nai eco-tourism resort, the Kon Ka Kinh eco-tourism resort, the Suối Ngọc and Nhà Đầm eco-cultural experience sites.

Visitors will have the opportunity to conquer Kon Ka Kinh peak, explore Đá Trắng peak, Pho Tượng waterfall, 95 waterfall, P'Ne waterfall, a cluster of ancient banyan trees, and pristine jungle trekking routes.

​The park is the only special-use forest in Gia Lai recognised with dual international conservation status as both an ASEAN Heritage Park and the core zone of the Kon Hà Nừng World Biosphere Reserve.

Its buffer zone is also rich in cultural tourism resources, including Bahnar villages with traditional festivals such as new rice celebrations, grave-leaving ceremonies and gong festivals, well suited for community-based and cultural tourism.

By 2045, the province aims to transform Kon Ka Kinh into a modern eco-tourism hub for the Central Highlands region, with annual tourism revenue of around VNĐ78 billion ($2.9 million).

The Gia Lai Province People’s Committee has requested that the implementation of these projects must comply with the Law on Forestry to ensure no adverse impacts on natural ecosystems and forest functions.

New certified tourist sites

The abovementioned Kon Ka Kinh National Park was officially recognised as a new tourist site along with the Yuragi Chaya Quy Nhơn on July 9 in Quy Nhơn Nam Ward, as part of the ongoing "Visit Việt Nam Year – Gia Lai 2026" tourism promotion programme.

Yuragi Chaya quickly emerged as a favourite destination for visitors seeking an authentic Japanese cultural experience in the coastal city of Quy Nhơn.

Designed as a 'mini Japan', the attraction features iconic red Torii gates, bamboo-lined paths, wind chimes, yukata costumes and Japanese cuisine, including sushi, sashimi, tempura, bluefin tuna and Kagoshima wagyu beef. Visitors can also relax in its Japanese-style onsen hot spring and sauna facilities.

Earlier, the provincial People's Committee also recognised Hầm Hô Tourist Site and FLC Quy Nhơn Wildlife Park as official tourist destinations, offering visitors a broader range of eco-tourism, nature-based and cultural experiences.

Đỗ Thị Diệu Hạnh, director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said 2026 will mark a new stage of development for Gia Lai, following the expansion of its development space and the integration of coastal, highland and forest resources.

Looking ahead to 2030, Gia Lai aims to welcome 18.5 million visitors, including 1.1 million international arrivals, and generate tourism revenue of VNĐ35 trillion ($1.33 billion).

To achieve these goals, the province plans to develop signature tourism products, including Quy Nhơn–Nhơn Châu–Cồn Chim coastal route, Biển Hồ - Kon Ka Kinh - Kon Chư Răng - Kon Hà Nừng eco-tourism corridor, Bahnar and Jrai cultural villages, night-time tourism and culinary experiences.

It will also continue investing in transport infrastructure linking the coast and the Central Highlands while attracting strategic investors to develop national tourism zones, high-end resorts, entertainment complexes and marinas.

In the first six months of 2026, the province welcomed 8.75 million visitors, up 19 per cent year-on-year, with tourism revenue estimated at VNĐ19.01 trillion. — VNS