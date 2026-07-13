Cà Mau to host inaugural Culture, Heritage and Hot Air Balloon Festival

HCM CITY — The southernmost province of Cà Mau will host the inaugural Culture, Heritage and Hot Air Balloon Festival that will take place from August 28 to September 1.

The opening night, scheduled for the evening of August 28 at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward, will feature an opening ceremony and a special art performance integrated with a hot-air balloon showcase to kick off the festival.

Organised by the Hot Air Balloon Association of Việt Nam, hot air balloon performances will be held daily in the morning, late afternoon and evening from the opening day until August 31, featuring 34 hot-air balloons.

Speaking at a press conference on July 9, Lý Vỹ Triều Dương, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the province will invite localities with UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage to participate in the festival.

Various art forms including nhã nhạc cung đình (royal court music) of Huế, quan họ (love duet), the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands, and đờn ca tài tử (southern folk music) will be introduced, exhibited, and performed.

The festival will also feature a dedicated space highlighting the essence of intangible cultural heritage, the promotion of traditional salt-making crafts, and a trade, culinary, and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) fair.

The 2026 Cà Mau Investment Promotion Conference will be held within the framework of the event.

The province will host a conference to review the five-year implementation of the tourism development cooperation programme between HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces and cities for the 2020–25 period.

A new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period will also be signed.

“The Cà Mau Province People’s Committee has coordinated with the HCM City People’s Committee to organise this signing programme. It promises to bring together numerous travel agencies and tourist destinations to strengthen tourism development linkages between HCM City and the Mekong Delta region,” Dương said.

The festival aims to promote Cà Mau as a premier tourist destination and showcase its unique cultural values, signature tourism products, investment potential, and business environment. —VNS