Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches new routes linking Hải Phòng with HCM City, Phú Quốc

HẢI PHÒNG – Sun PhuQuoc Airways, in coordination with Hải Phòng’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on July 13 announced the launch of two new domestic routes connecting the northern port city with HCM City and Phú Quốc in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

At the event, Lã Vinh Nam, a representative of the airline' business division, said it will officially begin operating both routes on July 25, with one daily round-trip flight on each route. These are the carrier's first services to and from Hải Phòng, making the local Cát Bi International Airport the seventh domestic one in its network.

To date, the two new routes have received more than 5,000 bookings, with load factors continuing to rise, reflecting growing demand for air connectivity between Hải Phòng and two of Việt Nam's major economic and tourism hubs. To support the launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also offering a range of promotional fares and service incentives to stimulate travel demand during the initial operating period.

Đỗ Thanh Bình, deputy director of the Hải Phòng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that as the tourism industry moves toward sustainable development and greater competitiveness, strengthening the linkage between tourism and aviation is increasingly important.

He noted that the Hải Phòng – HCM City and Hải Phòng – Phú Quốc routes will enhance connectivity between the sides, encourage two-way visitor flows, and create fresh momentum for regional tourism development. The airline's decision to expand its network to the port city, he added, also highlights Hải Phòng's growing appeal and potential in tourism, trade, and investment.

Bình welcomed Sun PhuQuoc Airways' commitment to expanding its route network and improving service quality. He also called on travel agencies and tourism businesses to develop new tourism products and itineraries to maximise the opportunities created by the new routes, contributing to Hải Phòng's goal of welcoming 16.3 million visitors in 2026 and 25 million visitors by 2030.

He affirmed that Hải Phòng will continue to create favourable conditions for airlines operating in the city and encouraged media organisations to promote the new routes, helping showcase Hải Phòngs a dynamic, culturally rich, and increasingly well-connected destination. VNA/VNS