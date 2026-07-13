Huế–Phong Nha tourist train to be launched on September 1

QUẢNG TRỊ — A project to develop the Huế-Phong Nha tourist train is being finalised, with authorities targeting the launch of the heritage rail service on September 1.

The central province of Quảng Trị is working with the Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VRC) to complete the project, which is expected to create a distinctive railway tourism product linking major heritage sites and scenic destinations across Việt Nam's north-central region while strengthening regional tourism connectivity.

Under the proposal prepared by the VRC, the tourist train will travel approximately 190km, connecting Huế, Đông Hà, Mỹ Trạch, Đông Hội and Thọ Lộc stations. The journey is expected to take about four hours and 30 minutes, with fares starting from VNĐ360,000 (US$13.7) per passenger per trip.

The seven-carriage train will be designed to offer an immersive travel experience, featuring spaces showcasing regional culture, One Commune One Product (OCOP) specialties, local cuisine and traditional art performances.

The route will allow visitors to explore a range of iconic attractions, including the Complex of Hue Monuments, the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel, the Vịnh Mốc Tunnels and the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park. It is envisioned as a "one journey – multiple experiences" model integrating rail transport with travel, accommodation and sightseeing services.

At a recent meeting between the VRC and the Quảng Trị provincial People's Committee, officials described the project as highly feasible and consistent with regional tourism development strategies while making effective use of the country's existing railway infrastructure.

Participants proposed developing a distinctive identity for the train inspired by regional heritage, incorporating the golden-brown hues of the former imperial capital of Hue, the green landscapes of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng and imagery symbolising Quảng Trị as a land of peace. The train's interior would also introduce passengers to the cultural heritage, historical sites and scenic attractions along the route.

They also recommended competitive ticket prices, diversified travel packages combining accommodation, sightseeing and shuttle services, convenient schedules, improved transport links from stations to tourist destinations, and stronger promotional efforts to maximise the route's appeal.

Vice Chairman of the Quảng Trị People's Committee Hoàng Xuân Tân said the project aligns with the region's tourism cooperation strategy, helping to optimise railway infrastructure while promoting the value of cultural heritage, historical sites and natural attractions and creating fresh momentum for local tourism development.

He urged relevant agencies to work closely with the VRC to finalise the project and complete preparations in time for the planned launch.

Tân also stressed the need to improve transport infrastructure connecting railway stations with tourist attractions, develop signature tourism products highlighting local culture, history, cuisine and OCOP products, strengthen partnerships with travel agencies and accommodation providers, and accelerate digital transformation in management, ticketing and promotion.

The Huế-Phong Nha tourist train is expected to become a signature tourism product, enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of Quảng Trị and the wider north-central region. — VNA/VNS