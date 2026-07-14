Dành Mountain ginseng, a precious medicinal herb and delicious dish

Tú Phương

BẮC NINH The first ginseng flowers of the season have appeared on Dành Mountain in Tân Yên Commune, Bắc Ninh Province. While local growers are looking forward to a bumper harvest, visitors are eagerly awaiting the chance to savour dishes made from this prized local plant.

Legend has it that during the Nguyễn dynasty, the mother of King Tự Đức suffered from failing eyesight. A skilled physician prescribed a remedy made from Dành Mountain ginseng, which cured her condition and restored her vision. From then on, the ginseng became an annual tribute offered to the king.

The Đại Nam Nhất Thống Chí, the official geographical record of Việt Nam's Nguyễn dynasty, recorded that the ginseng found on the summit of Dành Mountain had yellow skin and firm flesh, with an excellent aroma and medicinal properties. According to folk tradition, this mountain ginseng can treat certain common ailments.

It is a kind of vine that is both easy to harvest and rare. The ginseng was driven to the brink of extinction over more than 40 years. By 2010, only a single plant more than 60 years old was found in the garden of a family in Đồng Sen Village. It is now considered the parent tree of the local ginseng.

Research indicates that the primary compounds in Dành Mountain ginseng are saponins, flavonoids (anti-ageing active ingredients), organic acids and amino acids. Its saponin content is comparable to that of Korean ginseng, ranking second only to Vietnamese Ngọc Linh ginseng, one of the rarest and highest-quality ginseng varieties in the world.

"After the first flowers, the blooming season begins in September and lasts until November," farmer Giáp Thị Thông told Việt Nam News.

"You will see our vast mountains and hills covered in the white blossoms of ginseng flowers. We can harvest from 30 to 40kg of flowers per day.

"Ginseng has been widely known for the high nutritional value of its mature roots, which are a precious gift for health. In daily life, we commonly use it them to treat chronic conditions such as hepatitis and rheumatism, as well as to boost overall health. It is regarded as a tonic.

"Here we also dry ginseng flowers to make tea. After being harvested, the flowers which offer numerous health benefits thanks to their content of organic acids, amino acids and minerals, are processed immediately to preserve their flavour and properties.

"Tea made from Dành Mountain ginseng flowers offers a sweet, fragrant and refreshing taste, the signature flavour of the ginseng itself. It helps you sleep better."

From just a handful of wild plants discovered in 2010, the cultivation area for Dành Mountain ginseng has expanded to nearly 20ha for root production, yielding about 30 tonnes of roots and more than 100ha for flower cultivation, with around one tonne of fresh blossoms harvested per hectare in 2024.

Currently, farmers in Tân Yên produce four main products of dried ginseng; ginseng-infused liquor; ginseng soaked in honey, and dried ginseng flower buds.

"It is a wonderful plant that is unique to our area. We don't discard any part of the ginseng. In addition to making tea, the flowers are used in everyday cooking. We can stir-fry them with pork or beef or make soup," a food aficionado in Tân Yên Commune said.

"The leaves are used to make salad or added to hotpot and the fresh roots can be stewed with chicken. All have a distinctive flavour and form part of the region's distinctive culinary culture."

He said that ginseng-stewed chicken is the most famous dish. It is prepared using free-range chicken stewed with fresh ginseng, goji berries and red dates. The broth has a delicate sweetness, while the chicken is tender and nutritious. This dish is excellent for restoring health, especially for those recovering from illness.

Recently, the commune also announced studies to pave the way for the use of ginseng in the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Beyond this, agricultural tourism is being promoted to bring more tourists to the area and showcase its products and cuisine to visitors. — VNS