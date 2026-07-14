National park honoured for nature conservation tourism model

NINH BÌNH — Cúc Phương National Park in the northern province of Ninh Bình has been honoured as the leading natural attraction for tourists at the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) Awards 2026.

The recognition acknowledges Cúc Phương's long-standing development strategy, which has placed conservation at the heart of its growth as the country's first national park.

Leading Natural Tourism Destination is one of the categories of the VITA Awards, an annual programme honouring localities, destinations and businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the tourism sector through digital transformation, green transition, innovation and sustainable development.

This year, the organisers recognised 106 organisations, businesses and destinations from across the country.

The award recognises Cúc Phương National Park's more than 60-year journey of safeguarding biodiversity, conserving nature and developing ecotourism through a model that balances conservation with sustainable development.

According to the Cúc Phương National Park Management Board, the award will serve as an impetus for the park to further improve service quality, develop more green tourism products, expand the application of science, technology and digital transformation, and strengthen international cooperation in nature conservation.

As Việt Nam's first national park, Cúc Phương is home to a pristine tropical rainforest with exceptionally rich biodiversity. The forest is home to thousands of plant and animal species, including many endemic, rare and endangered, while also serving as one of the country's leading centres for the rescue, conservation and reintroduction of wildlife.

Over the years, Cúc Phương has pursued a tourism philosophy of 'Conservation through tourism, and conservation for sustainable development'. Under this approach, every visitor's journey is more than a nature experience – it also helps generate resources for conservation efforts, scientific research, environmental education and livelihood support for communities living in the park's buffer zone.

Experiences such as exploring the primeval rainforest, joining the Night Safari wildlife-watching programme, visiting wildlife rescue centres, trekking through the forest, taking part in environmental education activities, witnessing spectacular butterfly season and immersing themselves in local cultural experiences have together given the park its distinctive identity.

What sets Cúc Phương apart is its integration of tourism experiences with conservation education. Many of its programmes are designed to deepen visitors' understanding of biodiversity, endangered species and the importance of the sustainable use of natural resources.

Alongside its tourism development efforts, Cúc Phương has accelerated its digital transformation by introducing an e-ticketing system, digital maps, QR codes providing information on attractions, and digital communication platforms, all aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

Conservation efforts have also been strengthened through scientific research, wildlife rescue and reintroduction programmes, ecosystem restoration, the protection of endangered species, and expanded cooperation with international conservation organisations.

In 2025, Cúc Phương National Park welcomed nearly 190,200 visitors, with international arrivals continuing to grow. The figures underscore the increasing appeal of its high-quality ecotourism model, which is firmly rooted in nature conservation. — VNS