Japanese creator finds art in packaging

HÀ NỘI — Japanese artist Takahashi Kazuma has introduced to local audiences a new series of works created for Hà Nội's exhibition entitled Package Craft – The Evolution of an Empty Box.

The exhibition, open daily with free admission until September 20 at 27 Quang Trung Street, features nearly 90 diverse works ranging from Buddhist figures and Japanese zodiac animals to robots, popular culture-inspired characters, and newly created pieces using familiar packaging from both Japan and Việt Nam.

It is a solo exhibition focusing on the 'package craft' method developed by Takahashi himself. The technique transforms familiar paper packaging and cardboard boxes from daily life into aesthetically rich and profound artworks.

Through meticulous cutting, folding, and shaping, the artist not only offers a new perspective on the potential of recycled materials but also inspires the hidden creative value of seemingly discarded items.

“For the first time in Việt Nam, Takahashi’s works are being showcased in a dedicated solo exhibition," said Japan Foundation in Việt Nam Director Yoshioka Norihiko. "Through this exhibition, we also hope to show that creativity does not have to come from large-scale industries or high-budget projects."

The exhibition-goers will have the opportunity to explore the artist's latest project, where two-dimensional images such as ukiyo-e woodblock prints and Japanese family crests are transformed into vibrant three-dimensional models.

Using familiar packages and everyday materials, Takahashi creates intricate handcrafted artworks by directly utilising the original graphics, typography, and visual designs printed on their surfaces.

"In Japan, package craft originated from the paper craft activities that have long been a familiar part of childhood," said Takahashi. "It embodies the Japanese philosophy of mottainai the belief in respecting resources and making the fullest possible use of them by avoiding waste."

As a packaging design student, Takahashi came to appreciate the creativity and effort behind every package. However, he noticed that when cardboard boxes were repurposed into crafts, the original designs were often concealed or lost altogether.

"It seemed a pity that the images, colours and messages so carefully created for the packaging could no longer be seen. That realisation led me to develop artworks that incorporate the existing designs on the boxes themselves,” he said.

The technique follows three core principles: each artwork must be created from a single paper package, every part of the package must be used to minimise waste, and all of the original text and graphics on the packaging must remain visible and legible in the finished piece.

The exhibition is divided into two places each designed with a distinct curatorial approach to engage different audiences.

The first one offers an accessible, interactive atmosphere aimed at children and young visitors, while the other presents a more in-depth artistic experience tailored to adult audiences.

"A Japanese artist transforming daily package used by people in Hà Nội into works of art is a testament to the boundless connections between cultures," said visitor Ngọc Linh at the opening ceremony.

"The exhibition offers local audiences fresh insights into Japanese culture, and also evokes the familiar rhythms of daily life in Việt Nam,” she said.

Born in 1973 in Joetsu City of Niigata Prefecture, Takahashi was drawn to handicraft activities such as origami, origami architecture, and creating objects from discarded cardboard boxes from an early age.

He is currently President of the Japan Package Craft Association and has hosted numerous exhibitions and workshops both in Japan and abroad. — VNS