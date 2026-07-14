Young Vietnamese singer wins gold at Asia Arts Festival

Lương Hương

SINGAPORE — Đặng Công Danh, a 20-year-old student at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, has won a Gold Medal at the Asia Arts Festival, a platform for musicians and dancers across all genres to showcase their talents, skills and art forms.

Held in Singapore from July 6 to 12, the festival brought together contestants from more than 20 countries and territories, making it one of the region's leading international music competitions.

The accolade is further proof of Danh's dedication to music, earned through perseverance, discipline and a constant drive to challenge himself and reach new artistic heights.

Competing at the festival, he chose to perform It Ain't Necessarily So, an aria from George Gershwin's acclaimed jazz opera Porgy and Bess, with lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

Under the guidance of lecturer and singer Đào Nguyên Vũ of the Vietnam National Academy of Music's Faculty of Vocal Music, Danh devoted considerable time to refining every aspect of his performance, from vocal technique and rhythmic interpretation to stage presence and artistic expression.

"It Ain't Necessarily So is an aria written for the tenor role of Sportin' Life, demanding not only strong vocal technique but also expressive acting, confident stage movement and nuanced character portrayal," Danh said.

"I chose the piece on my teacher's recommendation because it suited my voice, and I spent a great deal of time preparing it thoroughly ahead of the competition."

His meticulous preparation paid off, enabling the Vietnamese contestant to impress the judging panel and secure the Gold Medal in the advanced category.

“I am deeply moved and incredibly proud,” Danh told Việt Nam News.

“This was my first time competing in a major international competition, so winning the Gold Medal has given me even greater motivation to continue studying and improving myself.

"I am truly grateful to my teachers, my family and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

One of the most memorable moments came during the awards ceremony, when the competition's director surprised the audience by singing the opening line of Danh's performance, a gesture of appreciation that reflected how strongly the piece had resonated.

“I think it was the combination of solid technique, genuine emotion and thorough preparation that made the performance connect with the judges and the audience," Danh said.

"After I came off the stage, many of them came over to shake my hand and congratulate me, which made me incredibly happy."

Lecturer and singer Đào Nguyên Vũ describes Danh as one of the students who has impressed him the most, praising the young vocalist's relentless drive for self-improvement and his unwavering commitment to pursuing music with seriousness and dedication.

He particularly commended Danh's self-discipline and ability to learn independently. Beyond honing his vocal technique, the young singer has taken the initiative to study foreign languages, broaden his cultural knowledge, maintain his physical fitness and thoroughly research every work before performing it. In his view, these are the essential qualities needed to develop into a professional performing artist.

“The Gold Medal at the Asia Arts Festival is a well-deserved reward for Danh's tireless dedication,” Vũ said.

“What makes me happiest is not simply the achievement itself, but seeing his determination to excel, his integrity as an artist and his genuine love for music. If he continues to nurture that spirit, I am confident he will go much further in his artistic journey.”

For Danh, the Gold Medal at the Asia Arts Festival is not the finish line, but a source of motivation to keep moving forward.

“My priority is to continue studying and training with my teacher, while working on new musical projects and participating in appropriate competitions at home and abroad," he said.

“Every opportunity is a chance to gain experience and become a better artist.” — VNS