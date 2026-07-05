US Mission highlights cinema as a bridge to deeper ties with Việt Nam

The US is this year's Country in Focus at the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), held from June 29 to July 4. The programme features 13 iconic American films alongside an industry seminar exploring lessons from the US film industry for Việt Nam's cinematic development.

Việt Nam News reporter Trần Khánh An spoke with Courtney Beale, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Mission to Việt Nam, about the programme and the growing cooperation between the Vietnamese and US film industries.

As this year’s Focus on American Cinema coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence, what values and stories from the US do you hope Vietnamese audiences will discover through these films?

First of all, I want to thank the Việt Nam Film Development Association, the co-organiser of DANAFF, for partnering with the US Embassy. We've shown 13 different films that all tell different authentic stories about America, and I think film is one of the most powerful ways to learn about another country's culture.

I hope that Vietnamese audiences will gain a deeper understanding of the US, which strengthens our people-to-people ties – the foundation of the US-Việt Nam relationship.

DANAFF IV also includes the seminar 'The US film industry - Successful production models and their application in Việt Nam.' How do you see knowledge-sharing initiatives like this contributing to stronger US-Việt Nam cooperation in the film industry?

This seminar brought together experts from Columbia University, Hollywood and the Motion Picture Association to share their perspectives and partner with Vietnamese writers, producers and editors, so that Vietnamese filmmakers can learn from the US film industry. Topics ranged from creating a regulatory environment with strong intellectual property protections to effectively marketing and distributing films.

We hope that this seminar, and the partnerships that grow out of it, will create even more opportunities not only for Vietnamese filmmakers, but for everyone in creative industries, so that more audiences around the world can discover Vietnamese films.

Việt Nam has such a rich culture, so much talent and so many incredible stories to tell. Bringing together partnerships like the ones we have here is what will help create more projects between our two countries. That, in turn, will help drive the growth of the creative industries here in Việt Nam.

As the US–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow, what role do you see creative industries, particularly cinema, playing in the next chapter of bilateral cooperation?

There are many ways in which creative industries are becoming increasingly important to the US-Việt Nam relationship.

A large part of that comes from the vibrant Vietnamese-American community involved in filmmaking, which acts as a bridge between our two countries and helps tell these stories. People like Charlie Nguyễn and Tony Bùi are incredible filmmakers who have helped tell these stories. They have been part of thriving creative industries that enrich both of our countries.

However, I also think it's very important that, to keep this cooperation going and create more opportunities for filmmakers in Việt Nam, the country has a positive regulatory environment with strong intellectual property protections. That will encourage people in the film industry to bring their projects here and help the creative industries continue to thrive.

Following DANAFF, how does the US Mission plan to continue engaging Vietnamese audiences through cinema?

As part of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US and our partnership here in Việt Nam, we are about to bring many of these films to Vietnamese universities. We're very excited to share them with Vietnamese university students and to find more ways for Vietnamese audiences to experience these incredible films.

I think the amazing thing about film is that you can better understand perspectives from other countries. You can better understand people, history and culture through film.

I hope that people here in Việt Nam will see the diversity of the US – how our history has shaped us, how innovation continues to drive our society and how Vietnamese-Americans have played such an important role in the development of the US. — VNS