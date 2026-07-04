Experts propose Hollywood-inspired approaches for developing Việt Nam's film industry

ĐÀ NẴNG — Recommendations and practical lessons drawn from the U.S. film industry were shared at a seminar held during the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV).

The seminar, titled 'The U.S. film industry - Successful production models and their application in Việt Nam,' offered insights that could help Việt Nam build a professional, sustainable and globally competitive film industry while remaining true to its own cultural identity.

Ngô Phương Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Promotion Association, Director of DANAFF, stated that film industry is identified as a key sector that can drive economic growth while promoting Việt Nam's culture, people and national identity to international audiences.

"Studying the U.S. film industry is not about copying a successful formula," Lan said. "Rather, it is about understanding the key factors that have shaped one of the world's leading film industries, so that relevant experiences can be adapted to Việt Nam's own conditions, resources and cultural identity."

Mary Beth Polley, Counsellor for Public Affairs for the US Mission in Việt Nam, said: "America's global reach did not happen by chance. It was built on a system that rewards creativity, attracts investment, and develops talent at every level."

"Việt Nam's filmmaking sector is dynamic and talented and growing rapidly. We are very excited to support that growth and to partner together to foster innovation and creativity in a way that continues to drive the creative industries here in Việt Nam at a changing rate."

During the seminar, the speakers shared insights into the U.S. film industry's production model and system around it.

In her presentation, "Hollywood's Global Century: What Việt Nam Can Learn, Reimagine and Make Its Own," Professor Nguyễn Thị Liên Hằng, Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute and Founder of Global Vietnam at Columbia University, examined the foundations of the U.S. film industry's global success.

She highlighted Hollywood's diverse and flexible production model, strategic approach to distribution, embrace of technological innovation, and long-term investment in talent development.

Drawing on historical, cultural and global perspectives, she traced Hollywood's emergence as the world's leading film industry while identifying lessons that could be adapted to support the sustainable development of Việt Nam's cinema.

Director and producer Phan Gia Nhật Linh and director Trịnh Đình Lê Minh further explored the strengths of the U.S. approach to film education, examining its curriculum design, teaching methods and relevance for emerging film industries in Asia, particularly Việt Nam.

The seminar concluded with a panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing Việt Nam's film industry in a changing global landscape. The session was moderated by June Tan, Director of Events and Digital Communications for the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Asia Pacific.

The panel brought together leading industry figures from both the United States and Việt Nam, including Trevor Fernandes, Vice President of MPA Asia Pacific, Columbia University professors Tony Bùi and Jack Lechner, Vietnamese directors Charlie Nguyễn and Lê Văn Kiệt, producer Trần Thị Bích Ngọc and Vietnamese-American actress Ana Thu Nguyễn.

The speakers shared perspectives on building a sustainable film industry, strengthening copyright protection, nurturing creative talent, developing internationally competitive projects and expanding cooperation between Việt Nam and the global film industry. — VNS