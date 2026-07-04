Việt Nam to host Miss Grand International 2027 beauty contest

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the Miss Grand International 2027 pageant, which is tentatively scheduled for September or October next year.

The organising board of Miss Grand Vietnam 2026 on July 3 announced the top 30 contestants who qualified for the national final round and introduced the schedule for July's competition rounds.

They will have one month to showcase their abilities, talents and beauty through events such as the Top 10 Arrival & Fine Dining, Grand Talent, Grand Chat, Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest XV, Best in Swimsuit and Grand National Costume to take the crown.

Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao will be an honourable guest in the Grand Finale on July 31. The winner will represent Việt Nam at the Miss Grand International 2026 this fall in India.

At the same time, the organising board also confirmed that Việt Nam will be the official host of the prestigious Miss Grand International 2027.

They have planned an experiential journey for international contestants, taking representatives from various countries to explore Việt Nam's iconic heritage sites. These activities aim to showcase Việt Nam's natural beauty, cultural identity, and people to a wide international audience.

Miss Grand International is a Thalaind-based international beauty pageant franchise. It is a major global event featuring representatives from numerous countries and territories. It will be the first time that Việt Nam hosts the event, after years of sending representatives who have achieved notable success.

Vietnamese Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên won the crown in 2021. — VNS