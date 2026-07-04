Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Festival celebrates HCM City street culture

July 04, 2026 - 20:10
The two-day Saigon Street Festival opened in HCM City on Saturday, offering visitors a street culture vibe through a wide range of activities such as exhibitions, cuisine and live music and dance performances.
A dance battle performance, one of the festival's spotlight activities. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY — The two-day Saigon Street Festival opened in HCM City on Saturday, offering visitors a street culture vibe through a wide range of activities such as exhibitions, cuisine and live music and dance performances.

Organised by Saigon Outcast and partners, it serves as a playground and marketplace attracting hundreds of young and foreign visitors to explore the city's street culture.

The festival featured booths ranging from fast food to alcoholic drinks, clothes, sneakers and fashion accessories, along with a stage for dance battles, an outdoor skateboarding space and a lounge.

Among the event's highlight activities were a graffiti jam, a sneaker collection exhibition, a skate jam and street dance performances and competitions.

Furthermore, the dance battle gained huge attention from young people and children, creating a distinctive atmosphere with many energetic hip-hop dance performances set to lively music.

Ticket prices for the event range from VNĐ60,000 to VNĐ150,000 ($2.28 - 5.70), depending on whether visitors buy early-bird tickets or purchase them on the spot. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tourism emerges as key driver of economic growth

Việt Nam’s tourism performance has been widely regarded as a bright spot at a time when the global tourism industry continues to face significant challenges, including geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts in several regions, slowing global economic growth, rising oil prices and higher travel costs.
Life & Style

Nurturing the next generation of filmakers

From script development to international mentorship, DANAFF's Project Incubator is helping emerging filmmakers transform original ideas into screen-ready projects. Backed by global experts and industry partners, the programme is creating new opportunities for Vietnamese and Asian stories to reach audiences around the world.
Life & Style

Hà Nội in bloom

For three days each summer, the shores of the West Lake fill with colour as Hà Nội celebrates the lotus, the flower at the heart of Vietnamese culture. Drawing some 300,000 visitors, the 2026 Lotus Festival honours an ancient craft, a national symbol and a city that calls itself a place of peace.
Life & Style

A summer journey through Việt Nam's living cultural mosaic

From folk rituals and traditional games to craft workshops and ethnic performances, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is inviting visitors to discover the living traditions of Việt Nam's diverse communities through a month-long programme of immersive cultural experiences.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom