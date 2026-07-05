Poet Hữu Thỉnh releases book to honour soldiers, wounded servicemen

HÀ NỘI — Renowned poet Hữu Thỉnh has released his debut novel, Thép Dưới Cỏ (Steel Beneath the Grass), as a tribute to readers and a heartfelt gift to the soldiers who rested forever in the embrace of the motherland, as well as to the veterans and wounded servicemen who spent their youth amid the flames of war.

Published by the People's Army Publishing House, the book draws on the author's personal memories as a direct participant in the Tank and Armored Force's battle of Tà Mây-Vây Village, a pivotal engagement in the Route 9 – Khe Sanh Campaign launched by the Liberation Army of South Việt Nam on February 7, 1968.

It recreated a milestone in the art of combined-arms warfare during the resistance war against the US, while also exploring the inner lives of soldiers before, during, and after the conflict.

Hữu Thỉnh said he began his book following the conclusion of the campaign. However, for various reasons, it was never published.

Over the nearly 60 years, countless events happened, bringing profound changes in perspectives, tastes, sensibilities and ways of thinking.

In his newly published work, while some characters were adapted from real-life figures to enhance the work's historical resonance, most of the events and characters are products of artistic imagination.

“I pour all my emotions into this work after 13 years of living and serving in the Tank and Armored Corps, seeing it as a way to repay a profound debt of gratitude to the place that nurtured my growth,” said Hữu Thỉnh whose work was launched on the occasion of the Wounded Soldiers and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

Senior Colonel Nguyễn Văn Sáu, deputy director and deputy editor-in-chief of the People's Army Publishing House, said that poet Hữu Thỉnh was a distinguished writer who remained steadfastly dedicated to the theme of the soldier.

"Following the success of numerous epic poems such as Đường Tới Thành Phố (The Road to the City), Trăng Tân Trào (Tân Trào Moon) and Giao Hưởng Điện Biên (Điện Biên Symphony), his decision to try his hand at the novel genre at over 80 years of age demonstrates the enduring creativity of an artist deeply committed to the nation's history," said Sáu.

He said the author didn't rely much on the specific progression or outcome of the battle but delved into the inner states, personalities, and behaviours of characters on both the friendly and enemy sides.

Writer Bắc Sơn said the success of the novel lay not only in its portrayal of compelling characters but also in its language, which he described as authentic to real life, military life and, in particular, the world of the tank corps.

He added that the novel’s 17 chapters encompassed a rich array of distinctive situations and details, from the confrontation between Vietnamese forces and the enemy to examples of the courage, ingenuity and creativity shown by tank crews. The work also vividly depicted the close bond between soldiers and civilians, as well as the love stories of tank soldiers during wartime.

Poet Hữu Thỉnh was born in 1942 in Vĩnh Phúc, now Phú Thọ Province, and was a graduate of the inaugural class of the Nguyễn Du Writing School.

He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Writers' Association and was the association's President from 2000 to 2020. He was also former President of the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations. — VNS