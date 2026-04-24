Bạch Đằng Festival 2026 highlights global value of newly recognised world heritage site

QUẢNG NINH — The 2026 Bạch Đằng Festival opened on April 22 at the special national relic site of Bạch Đằng, marking the first celebration since the the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc heritage complex was recognised as a World Cultural Heritage site by UNESCO in 2025.

The four-day festival, running through April 25, commemorates the historic victories on the Bạch Đằng River in 938, 981 and 1288 – landmark battles that symbolise Việt Nam’s resilience and military ingenuity. The event serves not only as a spiritual and cultural activity honouring national heroes but also as an opportunity to promote heritage-based economic development and strengthen Quảng Ninh’s cultural tourism potential.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, head of the Hạ Long Bay – Yên Tử World Heritage Management Board Mai Vũ Tuấn said the inclusion of the Bạch Đằng stake field relics among the 12 sites of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc heritage complex has elevated the site’s significance to global stature.

He stressed that the heritage should be preserved and promoted not only for local benefit but also as a valuable asset for humanity while creating opportunities for high-value tourism products.

Traditional rituals remain at the heart of the festival, including the ceremonial offering rites, the procession of the statue of national hero Trần Hưng Đạo, and the procession of sacred ordination decrees between local temples and communal houses in Quảng Yên ward. These solemn ceremonies are held across a network of historical sites linked to the Bạch Đằng victories.

Festival highlights also include a lively mix of folk games and modern cultural activities as part of Quảng Ninh’s Summer 2026 Culture, Sports and Tourism Week. Visitors can join tug-of-war contests, human chess, blindfold pot-breaking and, especially, traditional boat racing along the “heritage route”. A reenactment of the legendary Bạch Đằng stake-setting tactic offers a vivid portrayal of the strategic brilliance that shaped the historic battles.

The organisers are also placing strong emphasis on heritage interpretation, artistic performances, and a lantern-floating ceremony to honour fallen heroes.

With 609 relic sites and two world heritage properties, Quảng Ninh is increasingly positioning heritage as a driver of cultural identity and tourism development. The Bạch Đằng Festival is expected to foster patriotism, strengthen national pride, and further promote the image of Quảng Ninh as a welcoming and culturally rich destination. — VNA/VNS