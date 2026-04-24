Drama, comedy scheduled to entertain audiences during upcoming holiday

HCM CITY — From broad genres of drama and comedy to musicals, the drama stages of HCM City will offer a diverse range of theatrical experiences to audiences of all ages in the upcoming holiday to celebrate the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day (April 26) and the National Reunification Day (April 30).

The HCM City Drama Theatre will stage a revolutionary play, Thanh Gươm và Bà Mẹ (The Sword and the Mother), an emotional story of motherhood, resilience and patriotism created by the late poet Phan Vũ.

Directed by People’s Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu, the play revolves around a mother who lost her sight due to being tortured by enemies. Her husband leaves his family because of national resistance, but ironically, their son takes the enemy side.

In a meeting 20 years later, the mother recognises her son’s saviour as the one who tortured her. She and her husband convince their son to repent and return to the fatherland.

Her enemy learns about their plan and intends to murder her husband and son. The mother decides to use her family heirloom – an ancient sword dating back to the reign of Emperor Quang Trung in the 18th century – to kill her enemy and save her family.

Giàu shared that the play, Thanh Gươm và Bà Mẹ, shows the theatre’s efforts to bring a new and meaningful show to audiences during the celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The show features Meritorious Artist Việt Nam, Quốc Thịnh, Hoàng Tấn, and Hoàng Phi.

He invited People’s Artist Hồ Văn Thành, who composed music for numerous films and theatrical works, to make music for the play, and People’s Artist Doãn Bằng to be the production’s stage designer.

The show will begin at 7pm on April 26 and 27 at the theatre at 30 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Bến Thành Ward.

Sold-out comedy

Young actors of the private Thanh Niên (Youth) Drama Theatre expect to continue their success with the upcoming thrilling comedy, Nữ Hoàng Giải Trí (Queen of Entertainment), following their previous work's continuous sellouts.

Directed by young artist Trần Tuấn Kiệt, the play is set at an awards ceremony that honours creative works but ultimately turns into a crime scene.

Kiệt said, “The work allows audiences to participate in the investigation, analysing, doubting and eventually questioning themselves.”

Director Hồng Ngọc, the theatre’s manager, said: “Following the success of our previous play Đảo Hoa Hậu (Pageant in Isolated Island), tickets for the new show were sold out in only 30 minutes.”

Đảo Hoa Hậu, written and directed by Bé Bảy and Hồng Ngọc, depicts a pageant contest on an isolated island where competitors create funny and awkward situations, exposing the dark side of show business. The play premiered last September and quickly became the theatre’s most popular show.

Nữ Hoàng Giải Trí will feature Hải Triều, Ngọc Phước, Tuấn Kiệt, and Bé Bảy, who are familiar and favourite faces appearing in Đảo Hoa Hậu.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thảo of Phước Long Ward in HCM City said, “I watched Đảo Hoa Hậu a few times. It’s funny and charming, and I could not stop laughing.”

Thảo hoped that the new drama could keep that mood and help her relax.

Nữ Hoàng Giải Trí will begin at 7pm on April 26 and May 2 at the HCM City Children’s Cultural House, 36 Lê Quý Đôn, Xuân Hòa Ward.

Musical for kids

Trạm Cứu Hộ Động Vật (Animal Rescue Centre) staged by the Small Drama Theatre promises to make children laugh a lot and help them recover from examinations.

The show, which combines music, puppets, magic, and circus, is written by veteran playwright Vương Huyền Cơ, who created several plays for children, and is directed by young artists Minh Quốc and Trần Tuấn Kiệt.

The production begins with the happy life of animals in a forest. One day, hunters appear and attempt to kidnap them. All the animals must join together to fight against the hunters and protect their forest.

Meritorious Artist Mỹ Uyên, the theatre’s director, said, “The 120-minute play features a lot of songs, funny dances and a magic performance by Huỳnh Như. It not only brings joyful moments to the child audience but also carries messages of solidarity and environmental protection.”

The play will be held at 5pm on April 26 at 5B Võ Văn Tần Street in Xuân Hòa Ward.

The theatre will also restage Náo Động Rừng Cổ Tích (Chaos in Fairy Forest) on April 25 and May 2, and Bí Mật Rạp Xiếc Và Chú Ngựa Thần (The Secret of a Circus and a Magic Horse) on April 27 and May 3.

Both shows premiered during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday and became popular among young audiences and their families.

Uyên said, “The theatre aims to build a perfect entertainment space for the young generation, performing theatrical works to educate them about humanitarian values.” — VNS