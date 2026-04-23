Việt Nam emerges as top choice for Australian travellers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is rapidly emerging as a favourite destination among Australian travellers, with its growing appeal reflected in global travel trends and search data.

According to Australia’s travel site Escape, Việt Nam is gaining traction as a leading destination in 2026, with the potential to rival traditional European itineraries that are becoming increasingly expensive.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and rising travel costs in Europe, Asia, particularly Việt Nam, is being seen as a safe, accessible and cost-effective alternative. Travel experts note that Việt Nam offers a compelling mix of natural beauty, rich culture, diverse experiences and vibrant cuisine, making it highly attractive to international visitors. Direct flight connections of under ten hours from Australia further enhance its competitiveness.

Data from Travel Agent Finder shows that Việt Nam entered the top ten most searched destinations for the first time in March 2026, signalling its rising profile on the global tourism map and positioning it as a key hotspot this year.

Meanwhile, Expedia has recorded a surge in demand for Việt Nam’s coastal destinations. Nha Trang and Đà Nẵng lead trending destinations in Asia, with accommodation searches rising by sixty-five per cent year-on-year. Phú Quốc follows with a forty-five per cent increase, outperforming well-known beach destinations in Indonesia and Thailand.

According to Sarah King of Expedia, Nha Trang is often described as Việt Nam’s “beach resort capital” thanks to its long coastline, year-round sunshine and relaxed atmosphere – qualities that Australian travellers traditionally seek in Mediterranean destinations.

Beyond natural assets, Việt Nam’s affordability and cultural diversity further boost its appeal. Visitors can enjoy distinctive cuisine at reasonable prices, while accommodation and transport costs remain competitive compared to many international destinations.

Air connectivity between the two countries continues to improve, with direct flights linking major Australian cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth to key Vietnamese hubs including Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, operated by carriers such as Vietnam Airlines, Qantas, and VietJet Air.

Singapore’s The Straits Times also highlighted Việt Nam as one of Southeast Asia’s leading destinations, driven by strong engagement on social media platforms and sustained tourism growth in recent years.

The country continues to attract international visitors with its blend of historical depth, diverse landscapes and affordability. Street culture, cuisine and wellness services at accessible prices are increasingly drawing younger travellers from across the region.

At the same time, international hotel groups such as Melia Hotels International and Hilton Hotels & Resorts are expanding their presence in Việt Nam, reflecting confidence in the market’s long-term growth potential. Large-scale resort and hospitality projects are also underway in key destinations, including Phú Quốc and Vũng Tàu, helping to boost accommodation supply.

According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, Việt Nam's tourism revenue has surged from VNĐ1.34 trillion in 1990 to VNĐ355 trillion in 2010, reaching approximately VNĐ840 trillion (US$31.9 billion) in 2024. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the fastest-recovering tourism markets in Southeast Asia, with international arrivals rebounding to around ninety-eight per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the first quarter of 2026, Việt Nam welcomed 6.76 million international visitors, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year, with key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) continuing to drive growth. — VNS