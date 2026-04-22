Pets in the spotlight

InterPet Fest Hà Nội 2026 brought together pet lovers, businesses and rescue groups in a lively celebration of cats and dogs, blending fun activities with a strong message on animal welfare and responsible care. A larger edition of the festival is set to take place in Hồ Chí Minh City this August.
The exhibition introduces iconic pieces by global masters such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. A highlight of the event is the fusion of these international masterpieces with works by Vietnamese artists from the Indochina School of Fine Arts.
Leading Indian travel magazine Outlook Traveller has recently given special attention to Phú Quốc, naming it as a rapidly rising international destination. Data from Agoda shows that the island has made a milestone leap by entering the top 10 most searched honeymoon destinations among Indian travelers for the first time, climbing to the 6th position with nearly 700 per cent growth – a rare figure amid the highly competitive outbound tourism market from India.
Vietnamese ballet dancer Nguyễn Đức Hiếu has claimed first prize in the Open Age Dance Performance category at the Chengdu International Grand Finals of the Asia-Pacific Arts Festival, marking a milestone for the young soloist as he continues to pursue his dream of ballet.
The Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 will take place in Hà Nội from April 23 to 26, aiming to promote cultural exchange between the two countries through immersive experiences in K-pop, K-food and K-beauty.
Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo delivers a clear message: culture is not a backdrop to development but a central strategy. In ethnic and mountainous areas, it serves as both a foundation and a driving force, shaping identity while enabling sustainable growth.
With a rich and vibrant series of activities and events during this year’s Hùng Kings Commemoration and the April 30–May 1 holiday period, Hà Nội’s tourism sector continues to promote Hà Nội’s image as a safe – friendly – high-quality – attractive destination.
In the first quarter of 2026, Việt Nam posted the fastest tourism growth in the region, welcoming 6.76 million international arrivals, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year. Key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan continued to underpin demand.
This upcoming April 30 – May 1 holiday, the Sun Festival stands out as an unmissable destination for visitors to Đà Nẵng – a place where every step leads into a new realm of emotion, and every moment is worthy of being cherished forever.