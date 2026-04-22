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Home Life & Style

Pets in the spotlight

April 22, 2026 - 17:09
InterPet Fest Hà Nội 2026 brought together pet lovers, businesses and rescue groups in a lively celebration of cats and dogs, blending fun activities with a strong message on animal welfare and responsible care. A larger edition of the festival is set to take place in Hồ Chí Minh City this August.

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Decoding the appeal behind why Indian travellers are “going crazy” for Phú Quốc

Leading Indian travel magazine Outlook Traveller has recently given special attention to Phú Quốc, naming it as a rapidly rising international destination. Data from Agoda shows that the island has made a milestone leap by entering the top 10 most searched honeymoon destinations among Indian travelers for the first time, climbing to the 6th position with nearly 700 per cent growth – a rare figure amid the highly competitive outbound tourism market from India.

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