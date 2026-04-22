Korea Festival 2026 brings Hallyu, heritage and pop culture showcase to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 will take place in Hà Nội from April 23 to 26, aiming to promote cultural exchange between the two countries through immersive experiences in K-pop, K-food and K-beauty.

Under the slogan 'Feel Your Korea', the event will showcase the richness and diversity of Korean culture, with a Hallyu talk show as a highlight.

On April 23, the Hallyu Talkshow will feature South Korean actor Jung Il-woo, who stars in the Vietnamese–Korean film Mang Mẹ Đi Bỏ (Leaving Mom).

Singer and YouTuber Quang Vinh, known for his travel content, broadcaster Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hà, an enthusiast of Korean cuisine and K-beauty expert Emmi Hoàng, a start-up entrepreneur in the beauty industry will also be there.

The Hallyu Talkshow is expected to offer engaging personal stories and insights about Korea, spanning travel, cuisine, beauty and cinema.

“Việt Nam is a key market, with a clearly rising trend in outbound travel to Korea, making this a crucial time to accelerate that momentum through the promotion of Korean culture and content,” said Park Eun-jung, chief representative of the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Việt Nam.

“At this year’s Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026, we will present a comprehensive showcase of Korea’s cultural and tourism highlights, enabling Vietnamese visitors to experience a Korea that feels closer and to attract more Vietnamese travellers to Korea,” she added.

The KTO in Việt Nam will spotlight local destinations under the Hallyu Fan Tour theme, tailored for Hallyu enthusiasts, including visits to K-pop music video filming locations. It will also introduce venues linked to esports, such as sites hosting the globally renowned League of Legends Champions Korea competitions.

In collaboration with Arte Museum, the KTO will offer visitors an immersive multimedia art experience on the main stage featuring themes such as Gwanghwamun at night, Hanbok, the Korean alphabet Hangeul and Korea's forests.

At the K-Content pop-up zone hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency, visitors will get the chance to view props and items featured in the Korean drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, as well as the hit Korean webtoon Solo Leveling.

The Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam in collaboration with the National Museum of Korea, a popular tourist destination in the East Asian country, will display products from the BTS X MU:DS collaboration project launched to mark the release of BTS’s fifth studio album Ariang. — VNS