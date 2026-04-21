Project brings expats closer to Hà Nội’s market culture

HÀ NỘI — A cultural experience project designed to introduce foreign residents to the everyday life and traditions of Vietnamese wet markets has been launched by a group of students from the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam.

Developed over nearly two months, the Theo Lối Chợ (Beyond the Basket) project aims to create a cultural bridge by offering participants a more engaging and accurate understanding of traditional markets, spaces that are often misunderstood by outsiders.

According to Đào Minh Châu, head of the project organising committee, the programme seeks to reshape participants' perceptions of local culture.

“We don’t expect them to fully understand the market like a local in just one experience,” Châu said. “What matters is that they gain a more accurate perspective and understand how market culture works in daily life.”

Prior research conducted by the team revealed that many foreigners hold concerns about traditional markets, particularly regarding hygiene and the seemingly chaotic environment.

“Some expats have misconceptions about food safety or feel that markets are too overwhelming,” she added. “We want to help them see a different side of it.”

To address these concerns, Beyond the Basket was designed as a series of experiences, including a talk show titled Walk the Market Path, Live the Local Way, a mini-game called Ask Smart, Guess Fast, and a hands-on challenge named Go Beyond the Basket.

Participants also get the opportunity to wrap fresh spring rolls, offering a more immersive and hands-on way to engage with local food culture.

Each activity was created to enhance interaction and allow participants to directly engage with the daily rhythm of market life.

On the talk show, chef Dương Thị Hải Anh, a culinary expert specialising in Vietnamese cuisine, highlighted the cultural and nutritional significance of traditional markets.

"Wet markets bring us back to a natural rhythm of life, with seasonal eating habits that are fundamental to both nutrition and traditional medicine,” she said.

“Going to the market is not only about buying food, but also a way to reconnect with culture, lifestyle and even our own health.”

As a student-led initiative, the programme also faced several challenges, particularly in balancing authenticity with enjoyment.

“We had limitations in terms of scale and resources,” Châu noted of the organising team. “But the hardest part was making sure the experience felt both real and enjoyable at the same time.”

To overcome this issue, organisers transformed the market visit into a series of interactive tasks and small challenges, an approach that was well received by participants.

While the programme primarily targets expats, organisers emphasised that its broader goal is to promote cultural understanding and highlight the value of everyday Vietnamese life.

Through hands-on experiences and direct interaction, Beyond the Basket offers a fresh perspective on traditional markets — not just as places of trade, but as vibrant cultural spaces that reflect the rhythm and identity of local communities. — VNS