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Home Life & Style

HCM City celebrates Việt Nam Book Day

April 21, 2026 - 08:27
HCM City is offering a series of activities to encourage reading and writing books among the community as part of the city’s celebration of the Việt Nam Book and Reading Cultural Day (April 21).
Cultural expert Nguyễn Đình Tư, the Reading Culture Ambassador of HCM City, listens to an explanation about rare publications displayed at the HCM City Book Street as part of the celebration of the Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture. — Photo courtesy of HCM City Book Street

HCM CITY — HCM City is offering a series of activities to encourage reading and writing books among the community as part of the city’s celebration of the Việt Nam Book and Reading Cultural Day (April 21).

The celebration, organised by the Department of Culture and Sports, has the theme of Tri Thức Thay Đổi Cuộc Đời (Knowledge Changes Your Life).

This year’s event focuses on documents about President Hồ Chí Minh and his reading habit, hosted by the HCM City General Sciences Library.

The library also showcases rare publications and geographical documents on Sài Gòn – Gia Định – HCM City, as well as braille books for visually impaired people.

The programme includes a special exhibition honouring (poonah) paper titled Touch of Dó – Touch of Việt Nam. It helps visitors explore the history and culture of , and experience the process of making products.

Dating back to around the third century, paper is handmade from dó tree bark through meticulous processes. It is light yet durable, once used to preserve ancient books, royal decrees, and folk paintings.

The event offers dozens of book introduction and exchange sessions with authors and cultural experts, talk shows about the future of reading in the digital age, and workshops about arts and development skills.

Readers visit a book fair celebrating the Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day at the Vista Verde Apartments in Cát Lái Ward. — Photo courtesy of Phương Nam Books

Meanwhile, the city’s major publishers and book distributors will offer discounts of up to 50 per cent on books and souvenirs during the event.

The Book Day celebration is being held at the HCM City Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward until April 25.

Nguyễn Ngọc Hồi, deputy director of the city Department of Sports and Tourism, said: “The active participation of publishers, distributors, technology businesses and reader community will contribute to spreading reading culture and bringing books closer to the people, while promoting intellectual resources for HCM City’s sustainable development.”

In addition, the city also hosts several activities to promote reading culture until April 25 at the Vista Verde Apartments in Cát Lái Ward, the Library of Bình Dương in Phú Lợi Ward, and the Museum and Library of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in Bà Rịa Ward and its branch in Côn Đảo Zone. — VNS

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