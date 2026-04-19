Phở is one of Việt Nam's most famous dishes, and now you can learn everything there is to know about this iconic noodle soup at the Phở Museum in Bến Thành which has become a popular spot for foodies from home and abroad.
The World Coffee Heritage Forum officially opened at the World Coffee Museum in Đắk Lắk Province on Saturday, serving as a foundation for advancing international partnerships in the promotion of coffee heritage.
From worn-out denim to delicate handmade flowers, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến turns discarded materials into something beautiful and meaningful. Through creativity and care, she shows how recycling can be both practical and inspiring, giving old fabrics a new life, one piece at a time.
Nearly 40 artworks by six female painters – Kim Thái, Lương Hiện, Mỹ Học, Đỗ Duyên, Tống Ngọc and Tú Trân – have created a continuous visual flow, as everyday experiences are vividly portrayed through an artistic lens.
The artworks do not tell a fixed story; instead, they suggest multiple layers of meaning, inviting viewers to discover themselves within the empty spaces — in the fluid movements between memory and the present.
The newly-established MSO by the Military University of Culture and Arts marks a significant step in enriching cultural life, enhancing spiritual well-being and advancing the spread of cultural values both within the armed forces and throughout society.
The West Lake Water Park, Hà Nội's first aquatic entertainment complex, has officially opened, promising a colourful festival space combining entertainment, art and interactive experiences for visitors this summer.
Theodore M. Hammett was a supply officer in Việt Nam in 1968–1969 and authored Entwined with Vietnam. This piece originally appeared on Substack at: oldfartted.substack.com and has been edited by Việt Nam News for space in print with author's approval