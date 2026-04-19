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Phở museum

April 19, 2026 - 16:23
Phở is one of Việt Nam's most famous dishes, and now you can learn everything there is to know about this iconic noodle soup at the Phở Museum in Bến Thành which has become a popular spot for foodies from home and abroad.

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