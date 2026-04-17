Silk painting exhibition weaves love for life

HÀ NỘI — An inviting artistic space where silk becomes a medium for carrying the delicate stirrings of everyday life has opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on Nguyễn Thái Học Street in Hà Nội.

Nearly 40 artworks by six female painters – Kim Thái, Lương Hiện, Mỹ Học, Đỗ Duyên, Tống Ngọc and Tú Trân – have created a continuous visual flow, as everyday experiences are vividly portrayed through an artistic lens.

At the Vừa Yêu Vừa Vẽ (Love and Paint) exhibition, dreams are distilled from memory, youthful moments appear both pure and aching, and silences are deep enough for viewers to look inward and reflect on themselves.

Each artist maintains a distinct voice within a harmonious whole. From bold, expressive brushwork full of movement to gentle, evocative compositions, the works unfold like interwoven slices of emotion, both independent and conversational, ultimately honouring the simple yet fragile beauty of everyday life.

Artist Mỹ Học presented seven works depicting flowers and foliage, familiar scenes and quiet moments.

“I paint to bring balance to life, and each painting carries the artist’s own private feelings and heartfelt confidences,” she said.

“The most challenging part of silk painting is controlling colour. Artists must properly align their colours so they don’t bleed or spread. If you paint more and practise more, you’ll be able to mix and harmonise colours better.”

She added that the exhibition was inspired by a shared passion for silk among the six female artists. The exhibition’s title – Love and Paint – reflects their outlook: they love this life and want to preserve the positive emotions they feel toward it.

Art researcher Vũ Huy Thông commented: “Going from a silkworm cocoon to becoming a painting material is a truly remarkable process.”

According to Thông, the exhibition helps clarify the connection between tradition and contemporary creativity, as craft values are carried forward and reimagined through artistic practice.

He also emphasised the artists’ explorations in the exhibition, where silk is no longer confined to traditional techniques but expands in terms of expression and aesthetic thinking, offering new effects for contemporary painting.

Love and Paint also aims to bring silk art closer to the public. On April 18 and 19, the artists will directly guide hands-on silk painting workshops at the exhibition venue.

This activity offers viewers the chance to admire the works as well as to practise the art firsthand and discover how emotions can be expressed on silk, building a deeper connection with a traditional art medium.

The exhibition is open until April 21. — VNS