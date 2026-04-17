Series of exhibitions feature Hà Nội’s traditional crafts

HÀ NỘI — An interactive exhibition introducing sơn ta (Vietnamese natural lacquer), a traditional material emblematic of Vietnamese fine arts, has officially opened at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre, located on 50 Đào Duy Từ Street.

It marks the beginning of Chạm Nghề Phố Cổ 2026 (Touch the Old Quarter Crafts 2026), a journey that connects the public with traditional crafts in the heart of the capital city.

The series of exhibitions aims to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of South Việt Nam (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026) and in celebration of the 136th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2026).

Thăng Long – Hà Nội the cradle of many traditional handicraft – the quintessence forged by the skilled hands of the people. In the context of today’s cultural industry development, craft heritage needs to be preserved, but it should also become a driver for creativity and sustainable economic growth.

In her opening remarks, Ngô Thị Thuỳ Dương, Head of the Management Board of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter, said: “Our theme this year is to ‘touch’ the craft heritage of the Old Quarter. It is a way of connecting the public with the layers of cultural sediment embedded in traditional craft practices, passed down through generations.

“Through a series of activities held in cultural spaces and heritage sites, we hope to recreate a vivid, living cultural atmosphere so that the public can learn about and directly experience the crafts, including lacquer-making, dó (poonah) paper craft, and a number of other traditional handicrafts.

"That is how traditional craft heritage can remain alive in contemporary life.”

She also emphasised that Chạm Nghề Phố Cổ 2026 is organised with the mission of honouring the artistry and creativity of master artisans.

The programme not only gives the public the chance to learn about traditional handicraft trades, but also serves to uphold cultural values and unlock the potential of craft heritage for development in the cultural industries.

Its first exhibition, entitled Sơn Ta Sử Tích (The Story of Lacquer), introduces the formation, production process and the distinctive artistic value of sơn ta, a traditional material of Vietnamese fine arts.

The series of activities will take place from now through the end of June 2026, including an exhibition, panel discussions, and hands-on experiences at two key locations: the Hà Nội Old Quarter and the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area.

At 40 Lãn Ông Street, visitors can learn about dó paper and medicinal tea. Meanwhile, at the Kim Ngân communal house on Hàng Bạc Street, guests can try their hand at lacquer art.

These days, the 22 Hàng Buồm Arts and Culture Centre has become a space dedicated to Hà Nội’s memories, featuring time-worn artefacts such as a Peugeot car and an old sewing machine, among others. — VNS