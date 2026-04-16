Book and Reading Culture Day connects knowledge, spreads reading culture in the digital age

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day, will open on April 18 at the National Library of Việt Nam with many attractive activities.

The event, themed 'The Stream of Knowledge – From the Pages of Books to the Digital Space', is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It is considered a journey of acquiring knowledge, creating, sharing and spreading intellectual values, strongly affirming the continuity and innovation of reading culture in the community.

The exhibition ‘From the Pages of Books to the Digital Space’ will be organised into five zones showcasing representative works and documents on the development of books and knowledge.

The exhibition also seeks to honour the value of books, knowledge and reading culture, while raising awareness of the role of knowledge in development, inspiring a passion for reading, nurturing a spirit of lifelong learning and encouraging individuals to proactively access, accumulate and share knowledge.

A panel discussion 'What Young People Read in the Digital Age' will focus on exchanging and sharing information about reading habits and the need to access knowledge among young people in the context of rapidly developing digital technology.

With the explosion of the internet, social media and digital information platforms, the way people access knowledge has changed significantly, especially for the younger generation who are learning and growing up in a digital environment.

At the event, speakers and young people will discuss new reading trends, as well as how to choose appropriate books and knowledge sources in a context of increasingly diverse and abundant information.

There will be an author-work exchange event bringing together many reputable publishing houses such as the National Political Publishing House, The World Publishing House and Kim Đồng Publishing House.

This is not only an opportunity for authors to directly share their creative inspiration, messages, and the depth of their works, but also a meaningful way to spread academic values and reading culture within the community.

It will give readers the chance to engage with content in a more authentic, multifaceted, and enriching way, helping build a sustainable knowledge ecosystem in which reading becomes a natural part of society’s spiritual life.

An English storytelling competition 'Onward - More Than Just a Story from a Book' takes place and is regarded as a valuable cultural and educational platform to encourage students to develop their foreign language skills.

Through engaging storytelling, students will have the opportunity to practice their English communication skills, enhance their confidence, improve their pronunciation and express and present ideas clearly and coherently.

This will not only improve their foreign language proficiency but also broaden their understanding and develop essential skills for their studies and personal growth.

Simultaneously, the 'Storytelling with AI' digital product creation competition will prove that technology does not replace reading but opens up new ways to access, appreciate and spread the value of books.

At the same time, the competition seeks to convey the message that, with the support of artificial intelligence, each book can be retold in a more vivid, creative and relatable way for readers of all ages.

In doing so, it celebrates the connection between traditional knowledge and modern technology, as well as between reading culture and the digital capabilities of citizens in the new era.

The competition will be held online, and the awards ceremony will take place on April 18 and will be livestreamed on the National Librarys fanpage.

The organisers will also host a book cover design competition 'Colours of Technology and Life' which aims to encourage students to explore and express their personal perspectives on the role of science and technology in modern life.

Through this activity, students are expected to develop their imagination, nurture their passion for creativity, and combine the logical thinking of science with the imaginative flair of art. It will also affirm that science and technology not only promote social development but also accompany humanity in preserving and spreading cultural values.

Organisers said: "The series of activities will also feature a STEM competition on designing the ‘Community Book Station’ model, encouraging students to apply their knowledge and use recycled or environmentally friendly materials to create ‘smart mini-libraries,’ where reading spaces are harmoniously integrated with technology.

"The initiative helps foster a spirit of creative learning while promoting environmental awareness.”

Other events include book exchange station, book donations and Flashmob Read 2026, an interactive space connecting reading with music and movement. — VNS