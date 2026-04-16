Top Vietnamese leader attends friendship music concert in Beijing

BEIJING — A friendship music concert celebrating the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, took place in Beijing on Wednesday evening.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the event saw the presence of the top Vietnamese leader, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. On the Chinese side, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department Li Shulei was present at the event.

Vietnamese performances featured artists from the Việt Nam Puppet Theatre, Sức Sống Mới band, Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, Việt Nam National Academy of Music, Việt Nam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, and Hồ Chí Minh City Conservatory of Music, led by conductor Đồng Quang Vinh.

The piece “Hello Việt Nam” blended with the Chinese folk song “Jasmine Flower,” performed by Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hà and Trần Nguyễn Kim Ngân, highlighted the harmony between Vietnamese and Chinese music and arts.

The composition “Echoes through Millennia,” merging lithophone and monochord with symphonic orchestration, blended modern and traditional elements in a fluid yet powerful arrangement. The foot puppetry performance “Harvest Day Story”, set against a vibrant rural backdrop, delivered a message of joy, optimism and the dignity of labour among Vietnamese people.

The Chinese art troupe presented the richness of Chinese cultural heritage while creating a space that felt both distinctly Chinese and familiar to Vietnamese audiences.

Through the voices of Wu Tianqi and Wang Liang, the song “Hà Nội – Faith and Hope” was delivered with warmth and strength, expressing confidence in Việt Nam's development and the profound friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

The event concluded with a joint orchestral performance “ Việt Nam–China” by artists from both countries, celebrating the bilateral friendship through harmonious melodies and meaningful lyrics. — VNA/VNS