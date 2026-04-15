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Petals in a cup

April 15, 2026 - 18:08
Amid Hà Nội’s fast-paced rhythm, flower-scented tea offers a moment of calm. Infused with lotus, jasmine and other blossoms, each cup embodies the delicate artistry of generations, where fragrance, flavour and tradition come together.

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