Petals in a cup

Amid Hà Nội’s fast-paced rhythm, flower-scented tea offers a moment of calm. Infused with lotus, jasmine and other blossoms, each cup embodies the delicate artistry of generations, where fragrance, flavour and tradition come together.
During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7 per cent, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.
With its rich cultural and historical assets and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Hà Nội is steadily affirming its position as a safe, friendly, and distinctive destination for both domestic and international travellers.
Beyond cultural value, well-organised festival programmes linked with tourism and media can contribute to the development of cultural industries and enhance Việt Nam’s cultural soft power, positioning heritage-based events as distinctive national cultural brands in the international arena.
Hà Nội-based collector Đào Xuân Tình doesn't just gather bicycles; he preserves a legacy. His vast Peugeot collection bridges the gap between Vietnam and France, turning vintage frames into narratives of resilience and memory.
According to data released by the National Statistics Office, foreign arrivals in March reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3 per cent year-on-year. In total, Việt Nam welcomed an estimated 6.76 million foreign tourists in the first quarter, a more than 12 per cent jump from the same period in 2025 and the highest Q1 figure ever recorded.
His book Khu Vườn Trong Tim Ta (The Garden of Us) is among a list of 150 outstanding titles in the Bologna Ragazzi Award Amazing Bookshelf 2026 at the 63rd Bologna Children’s Book Fair, taking place in Italy from April 13 to 16. Phúc spoke to the media about children’s book illustration.