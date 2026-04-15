Hà Nội ranked 25th among world’s most interesting cities to visit in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội, with its combination of ancient features and modern life, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 most interesting cities to live and explore in 2026 by Time Out Magazine (UK), further affirming the growing global appeal of Việt Nam’s capital.

According to Time Out’s rankings, Hà Nội stands out for its distinctive blend of tradition and modern vitality. Its old quarters – rich with historical imprints – together with French-colonial architectural works and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing urban area have created a unique and recognisable cityscape.

One of the key factors helping Hà Nội earn strong interest from international tourists is its unique coffee culture. From simple sidewalk cafés to modern creative spaces, the city offers diverse experiences that clearly reflect local lifestyle and taste.

In addition, Hà Nội’s rich street food culture, featuring beloved traditional dishes such as phở (noodle soup), bún chả (grilled pork, rice noodles) and bánh mì (bread), also adds to its distinctive charm.

Beyond cultural heritage, Hà Nội has also recorded strong development in creative spaces, contemporary art and community-based cultural activities. These efforts contribute to the city’s image as more dynamic and youthful in the eyes of international visitors.

Alongside recognition from international rankings, Hà Nội’s tourism industry continues to maintain a positive growth momentum. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the city welcomed nearly nine million visitors, an increase of more than 20 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Total tourism revenue reached nearly VNĐ37 trillion (US$1.48 billion), demonstrating a strong recovery and potential for sustainable development.

Notably, the number of international visitors to Hà Nội reached about 2.4 million, rising by nearly 30 per cent over the same period. This reflects the capital’s increasing appeal to foreign travelers – especially as global tourism gradually rebounds and competition between destinations intensifies.

Real experiences from international tourists also highlight positive impressions of Hà Nội.

Joshua Hale, a tourist from Germany, said: “This is my first day in Hà Nội and everything is like something out of a movie.

"I really like the lanterns and architecture here. I plan to go to Hoàn Kiếm Lake to see French-style buildings. I am really an architecture lover.”

Visitors also express strong appreciation for local cuisine.

“In the morning, I often eat beef phở, it’s very delicious," Hale added.

"If you want a more special experience, you should try spring rolls. Hà Nội is like a ‘cultural hot pot,’ where many interesting elements come together, and I will definitely come back in the future.”

Tạ Huy Đức, a domestic tourist, said: “Hà Nội cuisine is not only unique but also has influence beyond Việt Nam. Besides, there is a rich system of scenic spots – not only in Hà Nội, but also connected to many attractive destinations throughout Việt Nam.”

Resolution 80 and Hà Nội’s cultural development vision

With cultural and historical advantages and a sustainable development orientation in line with Resolution No 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on Việt Nam’s cultural development, Hà Nội is increasingly strengthening its position as a safe, friendly and rich destination, meeting the diverse needs of both domestic and international tourists.

At present, Hà Nội has more than 3,700 accommodation establishments, with over 71,000 rooms, meeting growing demand. In the first quarter of this year, room occupancy reached over 62 per cent, indicating that accommodation services remain stable and positive – an encouraging sign for the continued development of the city’s tourism industry.

In addition to attracting visitors, Hà Nội is also focusing on improving the quality of service and tourist experiences. Many new tourism products connected to traditional craft villages, rural areas and cultural heritages are being promoted. This helps diversify tourism offerings while preserving and promoting distinctive local cultural values.

In the coming time, Hà Nội aims to continue developing specific tourism products and to promote the application of digital technology in tourism management and promotion.

Strengthening international communication and connecting with key markets is also regarded as an important solution to further enhance the capital’s position on the world tourism map.

Being included in Time Out’s list of the 50 most interesting cities in the world in 2026 is not only international recognition of Hà Nội’s efforts, but also opens up new opportunities for attracting investment, developing tourism and promoting Việt Nam’s image. — VNS