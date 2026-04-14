Framed intersections of Việt Nam through French eyes

ĐÀ NẴNG – Việt Nam’s intersection – a collective exhibition featuring the works of three French photographers, Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand and Lily Franey – will be on view at the Đà Nẵng Museum from April 17 to May 17, marking its second display in Việt Nam after its debut at the French Embassy in Việt Nam as part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

The museum said the exhibition, co-organised by the Institute of France in Việt Nam and the city’s museum, will open at 3.30pm at 31 Trần Phú Street.

It said each French photographer has forged deep and enduring connections with Việt Nam, a country that has profoundly shaped their artistic vision.

Daniel Roussel’s photographs offer a rare glimpse into Vietnamese life from 1980 to 1986, a period marked by profound transformation. As the correspondent for the French newspaper L’Humanité, Daniel Roussel documented moments of daily life in Việt Nam with love and admiration shaped by his understanding of the country’s struggles against colonialism and imperialism. His images, complemented by his work as a writer and documentary filmmaker, form a remarkable archive that celebrates the vitality of post-war Việt Nam.

The exhibition also features an exceptional collection of black-and-white photographs by Gilbert Bertrand, taken between 1970 and 1975, during his tenure at the French cultural centre in Đà Lạt City and Sài Gòn (HCM City now).

Though not a professional photographer, Bertrand’s passion for the medium compelled him to capture significant historical moments with an attentive eye. These photographs, never exhibited during his lifetime, have since gained recognition for their photographic merit and historical importance, shedding light on a pivotal chapter in Việt Nam’s history.

Completing the exhibition is Lily Franey’s vibrant body of work, created from 1987 onwards during her missions with the French popular relief (Secours populaire français) in Việt Nam. Her photographs chronicle a nation emerging from the ravages of war, illustrating scenes of resilience and hope. Franey’s deeply humanistic approach imbues her work with warmth and sensitivity, offering a vivid portrayal of the determination and everyday lives of Vietnamese people during a period of recovery and renewal.

More than a photographic exhibition, Việt Nam’s intersection is a call to feel, reflect and remember. Each image represents a fragment of history, capturing Việt Nam’s complex journey of transformation and perseverance. By weaving together these distinct yet interconnected works, the exhibition transcends visual storytelling to become a testament to the enduring strength and spirit of a nation. For many, this will be an opportunity to rediscover an era often overlooked in contemporary narrative. VNS