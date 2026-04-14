Air service links Đà Nẵng with Kazakhstan, Russia and CIS

ĐÀ NẴNG — Air services connecting Đà Nẵng with Astana (Kazakhstan), Vladivostok (Russia) and other cities in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have resumed, expanding new tourism markets in 2026.

The central city’s tourism promotion centre said Crystal Bay Tourism Group, in cooperation with budget carrier VietJet Air, started the Astana-Đà Nẵng air route with three flights per week in April and May, and plans to increase the service to six flights from June.

Meanwhile, Anex Tour Việt Nam and VietJet Air also partnered up to operate the Vladivostok-Đà Nẵng air route with two flights per week in April.

The centre said the reopening of air services with CIS markets would add to Đà Nẵng’s tourism growth in 2026 by offering fam trips for travel agencies from Kazakhstan, Russia and CIS including Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan.

The move is expected to promote tourism links and help launch more new flights in the near future.

Last year, Kazakhstan's national flag carrier Air Astana and SCAT Airlines opened flights from Almaty and Astana to Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng and Aktau City, Kazakhstan also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation in 2025.

Uzbekistan's Centrum Air also started a new route connecting Tashkent and Đà Nẵng with one chartered flight per week last year.

Đà Nẵng hosted 2.3 million international tourists in the first three months of 2026, of which 100,000 were from Russia and CIS, according to the city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department.

Anex Tour and Crystal Bay said they have scheduled 569 flights expected to bring more than 120,000 visitors from CIS and Russia to Đà Nẵng in 2026.

The central city welcomed 17.3 million airline passengers in 2025 and is expected to host 19.1 million visitors this year.

Đà Nẵng International Airport was listed in the 100 Best Airports in the World and the Best Regional Airports in Asia in 2026, according to UK-based aviation consultancy Skytrax, marking the airport’s third consecutive appearance on the global list after 2024 and 2025.

Construction has started on a new cargo terminal that will raise capacity to 100,000 tonnes per year with fully automated operations, while the airport's Terminal 1 is currently being upgraded to four-star standards.

The airport has launched a dedicated priority lane for passengers using biometric identification, marking a significant step forward in digital transformation in the aviation sector.

Đà Nẵng International Airport currently operates 24 direct air routes, 16 of which are international, with around 112 flights daily. It was ranked among the top five airports handling four to 20 million passengers per year at Routes Asia.

The coastal tourism hub, one of the three largest cities in Việt Nam, is seen as a favourite MICE destination with robust infrastructure and several high-class resorts that regularly host conferences, festivals and sporting events.

Tourism and aviation are two of the main industries contributing to the city's socio-economic growth, according to Đà Nẵng’s tourism department. — VNS