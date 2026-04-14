Exhibition highlights role of social sciences in national development

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology has opened an exhibition highlighting how social science research helps preserve cultural heritage and shape future development.

The exhibition features key social science research, highlighting its role in informing policy while shedding light on Việt Nam’s historical, cultural and social development. It also supports socio-economic growth, international integration and academic cooperation.

In his opening remarks on April 11, Lê Văn Lợi, PhD, president of the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), stated that Việt Nam is entering a new development phase with high demands for science, technology and innovation.

"Through the exhibition, the organisers aim to convey a profound message that social sciences are not merely academic fields of study but are also a crucial source of knowledge that contributes to guiding the nation's sustainable development," Lợi said.

The highlight of the exhibition is archaeological and historical findings on the ethnic origins of Việt Nam from the prehistoric period to the Đông Sơn, Sa Huỳnh and Đồng Nai ancient cultures. These discoveries help clarify the formation and development process of Việt Nam’s ethnic origin and historical-cultural heritage.

Discoveries from prehistoric archaeological sites spanning early stone tools, late Paleolithic relics through pre-Đông Sơn, Đông Sơn, pre-Sa Huỳnh, Sa Huỳnh, pre-Đồng Nai and Đồng Nai cultural periods provide tangible evidence confirming the existence of the legendary Hùng Kings era in Vietnamese history.

The achievement of officially establishing Việt Nam’s list of 54 ethnic groups in 1979, alongside research materials and collected artefacts that reflect the rich diversity and profound unity of the nation’s ethnic cultures, is emphasised.

Heritage in focus

Furthermore, research and excavation findings from the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội, Hồ Citadel, Lam Kinh Historic Site in Thanh Hóa Province and Đông Triều-Yên Tử in Quảng Ninh, among others, provide compelling evidence of the enduring vitality and brilliant resurgence of Đại Việt culture.

Researchers and ethnologists from the Institute of Ethnology and Religions and the museum presented two traditional costumes for the Chứt ethnic group in Quảng Bình Province. These designs are the result of rigorous scientific research, fieldwork and interviews conducted with the local Chứt community.

In addition to these display panels highlighting social science research from units under the VASS, the exhibition also features a range of high-value supplementary scientific materials.

These include collections by renowned ethnologist Từ Chi, such as a detailed sketch map of the Cửa Sót and Cửa Nhượng estuaries in Nghệ An Province, manuscripts on the Mường ethnic group and notebooks from field trips in Hòa Bình Province and Phú Thọ Province.

Exhibition-goers can also explore scientific insights linked to policy advisory work, as well as applications of science, technology and digital transformation — opening new directions for social science research across multiple fields in Việt Nam.

The exhibition is part of a series highlighting the achievements of the VASS to celebrate major national occasions, including Reunification Day, Việt Nam Science and Technology Day and International Museum Day.

It also contributes to the implementation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Resolution 80 on the development of culture and Resolution 57 on accelerating the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS