Ninh Bình’s Forestival 2026 bridges music, nature and heritage

NINH BÌNH — After its bold and attention-grabbing debut last year, which blended music, travel and ecological responsibility, Forestival returns this summer with an even more ambitious vision: exploring the history of Ninh Bình.

Inspired by archaeological research into prehistoric humans at the Tràng An complex, the festival has unveiled its new theme: Chiến Binh Bình Minh (Warriors of the Dawn).

This theme is rooted in discoveries made by the international research project SUNDASIA, which, since 2016, has revealed how prehistoric humans adapted to climate change during the Ice Age.

A landmark moment came in late 2017, when archaeologists uncovered an almost-intact skeleton at Thung Bình Cave 1, dating back roughly 12,000 years.

These findings provide the historical and cultural foundation for Forestival 2026, envisioned as a space that bridges the present with the deep archaeological heritage of Ninh Bình.

“This festival is designed to connect contemporary audiences with the rich cultural and natural legacy of the region,” said Nguyễn Cao Tấn, deputy director of Ninh Bình Province's Department of Tourism.

The highlight of the programme will be the Forestival 2026 concert, set to be staged on May 30 at Bình Minh Square, a venue with expansive capacity.

Designed as an immersive outdoor experience that weaves together sound, light, and visual artistry, the concert will feature a stellar line-up of artists, including Hà Anh Tuấn, Đen, Binz, HIEUTHUHAI, Vũ Cát Tường, Bùi Công Nam, Grey D, Phùng Khánh Linh, Maydays, UPRIZE, Lezii, and 2pillz.

Yet Forestival is more than a music event for entertainment. It is envisioned as a journey of profound experiences, where music, creativity, heritage and community responsibility converge.

To embody this vision, the programme includes other activities like Creative Camp, a collaborative initiative co-hosted by Storii and Vietcetera, structured as an Open Call. This camp aims to connect artists, designers and creative practitioners through three stages: fieldwork, dialogue and idea development.

Staying true to its commitment to sustainability and community responsibility, Forestival 2026 will once again partner with the social initiative Rừng Việt Nam (Vietnamese Forest) to carry out reforestation efforts in the Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Gia Viễn Commune.

The reserve is home to more than 300 endangered Delacour’s langurs. Tree-planting efforts will focus on native species such as vàng nước, fig, thorny bamboo and melaleuca, species that provide food for the langur during the winter and help shape habitats for numerous bird species and other endemic flora and fauna.

According to plans, this initiative will be open to the first 1,000 ticket holders attending the main concert.

Tickets for Forestival 2026 have officially gone on sale via Ticketbox. The festival offers five ticket categories inspired by the life cycle of a forest – seed, sprout, tree, forest and dawn – symbolising the connection between humanity, music and nature.

The success of the debut event in 2025 sets a strong precedent. Last year, Forestival attracted more than 485,000 visitors for Tourism Week from May 23 to 31. Its signature concert alone gathered around 25,000 attendees and featured performances by 10 artists.

Beyond music, the programme also planted 1,000 trees across 0.7 hectares in Cúc Phương Forest, while contributing VNĐ500 million to the conservation of the endangered Delacour’s langur. — VNS