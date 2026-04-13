Cà Mau promotes traditional cakes

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau will host a festival promoting traditional cakes from the southern region from April 25 to May 3.

The Southern Traditional Cakes Festival of Cà Mau aims to create a unique cuisine space to honour traditional cultural values. It also offers an opportunity to promote the province’s economic potential and signature specialties among businesses and tourists.

This year’s event will be held at two venues, including Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward with 200 stalls, and Thanh Niên Park in Tân Thành Ward with 100 stalls.

The festival will feature a variety of traditional sweet and savoury cakes from the region.

Local artisans will provide live demonstrations of cake-making, including bánh xèo (sizzling pancake) and bánh tét (cylindrical sticky rice cake).

Visitors can learn how to make cakes from professionals at the event.

The festival will also include a display of OCOP (one commune one product) products, a photo exhibition on Cà Mau’s tourism, live traditional music performances and folk games.

The festival is organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to mark the 51st anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification on April 30 and International Labour Day on May 1.

It is part of the “Cà Mau - Ðiểm Đến 2026” (Cà Mau – Travel Destination in 2026) programme, featuring cultural and sports events and festivals.

The programme offers favourable conditions for local businesses to introduce tourism products and services and domestic goods. It also creates opportunities for businesses to be proactive in their development plans and seek and expand trade and services cooperation with enterprises across the country.

The Southern Traditional Cake Festival of Cà Mau was initiated in 2021. It then becomes an annual cultural meeting to promote the beauty of the land and people of the southernmost province and honour the quintessence of Southern cuisine. — VNS