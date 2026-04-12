National relic site transforms into garden of light

HÀ NỘI — An art programme has transformed Giám Garden in Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (the Temple of Literature) – a special national relic site – into a garden of light, featuring hundreds of illuminated lanterns crafted by artisans across the country.

This event is a highlight of the celebrations marking the 950th anniversary of the establishment of the Quốc Tử Giám – Việt Nam’s first national university.

Lê Xuân Kiêu, Director of the Centre of Science and Culture Activities of the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám, said that the gathering of artisans from craft villages across all three regions of Việt Nam will bring the heritage space to life.

At the same time, it will also illuminate people’s faith, continuity and connection between tradition, creativity and knowledge, helping to honour the value of Việt Nam’s đạo học (Confucian learning).

“The special feature we would like to emphasise is the convergence of lantern artisans from the north, central and south," he said.

"Their creativity lights up the entire garden and, in doing so, ignites love for the heritage, while paying tribute to the heritage’s values in order to build a better community and society.”

The relic site has been designed as a distinctive lantern exhibition space, bringing together many artisans, traditional craft workshops and craft villages from across the country.

The lantern works are made from familiar materials such as bamboo, silk and dó (poohnah) paper, combined with contemporary light and installation art. Together, these elements create a space that is rich in aesthetic appeal and deep in cultural meaning.

One of the participating artisans, Nguyễn Phương Quang from Phú craft village in Hà Nội, brings to the event a number of lantern types made from rattan and bamboo – traditional materials of the village, in addition to new ones elaborately crafted from papaya stems.

“Through this festival, we hope to spread our craft’s finest achievements to everyone,” she said.

Nguyễn Thị Thư, a visitor from Hà Đông Ward in Hà Nội, said: “I felt as though I had stepped into a space filled with light – rich in knowledge and imbued with the spirit of Việt Nam’s đạo học.

“The combination of music and the setting has created a scene with a high artistic quality. Through this programme, it also conveys to everyone the musical values embodied in familiar traditional instruments. I am certain that I will invite my relatives and friends to come and explore the space here.”

Visitor Bùi Thúy Bình added: “A feast for the eyes, the Garden of Light is full of surprises in how traditional handcrafted products are expressed in modern, everyday life. These crafts are not only beautiful, but also carry many stories and time-honoured values.”

The Garden of Light opens free until April 19. — VNS