Bollywood brings romance to Đà Nẵng shores

ĐÀ NẴNG – A new cinematic chapter is taking shape as the central city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism steps up co-operation with film producer Vivek Singania on The Weekend, a bittersweet romance set against the warm glow of a budding relationship and the stunning backdrop of the Đà Nẵng coast in central Việt Nam.

The department said the two sides had held a working session in Đà Nẵng to map out a detailed plan for the film’s shooting.

Vivek, a London Business School MBA, has produced international films such as Karma (2008), which won awards in Greece and Spain and was an official selection in competition at Shanghai, European films like Indisch Fur Anfanger (2011) and Hollywood films including Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012), Hexing (2019) and Alex’s Strip (2019).

Vivek serves as a juror at many international film festivals around the world and co-founded the Reaktor Indian Film Festival in Vienna, Austria to promote Indian cinema. He won the Gold Seal for Best Picture for his first short film, ‘The Queenswalk Legend’, at the IAC Film Festival in the UK.

In the discussion meeting, Đà Nẵng side said it will help connect sponsors for accommodation and logistics for the film crew during shooting in the city, as well as locations for the film’s production.

‘The Weekend’ is set in a dream-like paradise and tells a bittersweet romance.

It depicts a chance encounter between Kaya and Varun that propels them into a weekend rendezvous. They find themselves drawn to each other in every way, having never felt this way before. As they embark on a relationship, Varun reveals a secret to Kaya, threatening what they have together. The film takes the audience on their journey of love, youth, the brevity of life and the will to live, along with the joy of companionship.

The couple’s emotions remain the focus of the film through stolen glances, heartfelt promises and unabashed fun. There is youthful energy that carries the viewer from start to finish, feeling, grieving and loving along with Kaya and Varun.

The film showcases local settings like cafes, hotels, the seaside, tattoo parlours, local cuisine, local music and culture and other beautiful and sweet sights and moments.

Đà Nẵng would be selected as the destination for the Bollywood film production for the second time after the first successful Love in Vietnam, a co-production film by Innovations India and RKF Studios from India, in collaboration with 1-All Stars from Việt Nam, debuted last year.

Love in Vietnam premiered at the 2025 Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival and went on to receive major honours, including Best Film of Asia and Best Director of Asia at the Seoul Global Movie Awards.

Đà Nẵng, which has hosted the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) since 2023, plans to develop as an ideal destination for filmmakers worldwide with its beautiful beach views and various world-brand cultural and sporting events.

The centre for culture and film industry project was approved by the Government and will be built on 47ha with an investment of VNĐ520 billion (US$20.8 million). — VNS