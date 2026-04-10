Digital transformation key to elevating Việt Nam's tourism: official

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is an inevitable requirement to usher Việt Nam's tourism into a new stage of development, where data becomes a core resource and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data support trend analysis, product personalisation, and promotional optimisation, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong has said.

Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 in Hà Nội on April 10, Phong noted that despite challenges in 2025, Việt Nam largely fulfilled its socio-economic development goals. Tourism remained a bright spot, recording 21.5 million foreign arrivals and 135.5 million domestic visitors, with total revenue exceeding VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$37.9 billion).

These results affirm Việt Nam's appeal as a destination and highlight tourism’s role in driving economic growth, generating jobs, and promoting cultural values and the national image, he said.

Held through April 13 under the theme “Digital transformation, green growth – elevating Việt Nam's tourism,” VITM 2026 provides opportunities for domestic and international travel firms to connect and expand cooperation, while offering visitors access to a wide range of promotional tour packages.

Phong expressed confidence that the event will help localities and businesses strengthen partnerships and advance tourism development in a greener, more sustainable direction.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Cao Thị Ngọc Lan said that after 14 editions, the VITM has grown into a tourism event of national and international stature, attracting an increasing number of tourism promotion agencies and enterprises and contributing to enhancing Việt Nam's tourism profile.

This year’s fair gathers participants from 31 provinces and cities, along with 20 countries and territories, featuring nearly 400 booths from over 600 organisations and enterprises. It is expected to draw more than 80,000 visitors, with various promotional programmes on offer, including discounted air tickets, hotel and resort deals, and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items.

A highlight of VITM 2026 is the participation of Gia Lai province as host of the National Tourism Year 2026. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lịch, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Gia Lai aims to position itself as a destination linking the Central Highlands with the south-central coastal region, forming seamless and sustainable tourism routes.

At the fair, the Hanoi Tourism Corporation (Hanoitourist) is showcasing key tourism products and services to promote the capital’s tourism in line with digital transformation and sustainable development. Its offerings include promotional travel packages, accommodation, MICE services, and dining deals.

Lê Hồng Thái of Hanoitourist said the corporation is actively engaging in trade promotion, business matching, and partnerships with domestic and international partners, while seeking opportunities to develop new products aligned with modern travel trends.

Meanwhile, BestPrice Travel JSC is focusing on personalised travel products, particularly wellness tourism, to meet rising demand for health and relaxation. Its marketing director Bùi Thanh Tú said the company is introducing value-added promotions at the fair to stimulate travel demand amid global uncertainties. — VNA/VNS