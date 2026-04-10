Exhibition presents symbol of Việt Nam–Russian space cooperation

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition highlighting the Intercosmos 37 mission – a symbol of the space cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia – is being held at the State Records and Archives Administration of Vietnam (SRAD) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The event is jointly arranged by the organisation in coordination with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Việt Nam, the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, the Archives of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Việt Nam Military History Museum, and the Air Defence–Air Force Museum.

The exhibition presents a collection of notable documents, photographs and artefacts, offering a comprehensive reconstruction of the Soyuz 37 mission – from the selection and training process to the execution of the mission, and its return – including many materials being released to the public for the first time.

A highlight of the exhibition is the rich and distinctive convergence of various types of documents and artefacts. It features a collection of valuable archival materials selected from archival institutions of Việt Nam and the Russian Federation.

The exhibition also includes documentary films and short features provided by the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam Film Institute.

In addition, visitors can view artifacts and memorabilia associated with the Soyuz 37 mission, including items once carried into space by Lieutenant General and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Phạm Tuân – unique 'space relics' of great historical and emotional significance.

According to SRAD Director Đặng Thanh Tùng, the event marks an important milestone commemorating the 65th anniversary of humanity’s first spaceflight (April 12, 1961 – April 12, 2026) – a turning point in the history of science and human civilisation.

The Soyuz 37 – Intercosmos 37 mission in 1980 marked a particularly significant milestone, as it was the first time a Vietnamese astronaut, together with a Soviet cosmonaut, carried out a mission in outer space.

This historic spaceflight was not only a scientific achievement, but also a shared source of pride for the peoples of Việt Nam and the Russian Federation, he said.

It stands as a vivid symbol of friendship, political trust, and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union, as well as present-day Russia.

In two days, the world will commemorate the 65th anniversary of humanity’s first spaceflight, carried out by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

On behalf of the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, Efimenko Andrey Ruslanovich said the day has long gone beyond the borders of Russia, becoming a shared source of pride for all humanity. Participants in the Intercosmos space exploration programme from 60 years ago have always cherished and remembered the profound significance of this milestone.

Exactly half a century ago, in 1976, space exploration history entered a new and meaningful chapter with the decision to establish joint international crews.

This exhibition recounts the sixth flight of an international crew under the Intercosmos programme. In 1980, aboard the Soyuz-37 spacecraft, Soviet cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko and Vietnamese pilot Phạm Tuân together entered the Earth’s orbit.

That historic spaceflight to the Salyut 6 station was woven from sincere friendship, forged through years of hardship and struggle as well as remarkable achievements in building peace. It stands as an enduring symbol of absolute trust between the two nations.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy highly assessed the proactive spirit and sense of responsibility of the SRAD in effectively coordinating with Russian partners as well as domestic agencies and organisations to launch the event.

He emphasised that the department has clearly demonstrated its role in advising and leading efforts in researching, collecting, preserving, and promoting the value of archival materials. Through these efforts, archival documents are being effectively transformed into a resource that serves national development and international integration, under the coordination of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Việt Nam.

The organisation of the exhibition, together with the launch of joint documentary publications between the archival agencies of the two countries, clearly demonstrates that records and archival work is not limited to a state management function.

It also plays a direct role in preserving historical memory, supporting scientific research, educating traditions and enhancing mutual understanding between nations.

Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko stated that the event carries profound symbolic significance in the context of the Russia–Việt Nam Year of Cooperation in Science and Education.

On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin carried out the first crewed orbital flight around the Earth aboard the 'Vostok' spacecraft.

This flight marked a turning point in the development of human civilisation and opened a new era of scientific and technological exploration.

The joint Soviet–Vietnamese mission in 1980 aboard the 'Soyuz-37' spacecraft was also an important milestone in humanity’s journey to conquer the stars. It served as a vivid testament to the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

For the first time, a representative of Việt Nam – a country that at the time had not yet fully healed from the wounds of war – travelled into near-Earth orbit together with Soviet cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko as part of the Intercosmos programme.

The exhibition today not only recounts events from those distant years but also recreates the special atmosphere of that era.

“The exhibition helps younger generations learn about the glorious pages in the shared achievements of the two peoples,” said Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Bezdetko.

“This is not only a look back at the past but also a bridge to the future, a passing on of a mission to the next generations of scientists, engineers and researchers.”

At the exhibition space, Lieutenant General and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Phạm Tuân, a direct historical witness of the flight, shared vivid and authentic stories about his journey, from training and spaceflight to his triumphant return.

He also engaged with delegates and signed copies of his book, Chuyến Du Hành Vũ Trụ Lịch Sử (The Historic Space Journey).

Within the framework of the exhibition, delegates listened to congratulatory messages from astronauts currently working aboard the International Space Station (ISS), who affirmed that cooperation is the most sustainable 'orbit' guiding humanity further into space.

The exhibition is open free of charge until June 10. — VNS