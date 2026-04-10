National scientific conference to centralise cultural development in the new era

HÀ NỘI — A national scientific conference focused on developing Vietnamese culture in the new era will take place bringing together researchers and artists from across the country.

Hosted by the Hà Nội University of Culture, the event, on 15 April, will serve as a forum to share research findings, successful models, and practical experience in cultural development in Việt Nam today.

It will also provide an opportunity to collect, introduce, and announce proposals, directions, solutions and recommendations with high applied scientific value, aimed at promoting national cultural values and building Vietnamese people for the new era.

The conference has received 162 papers from researchers, lecturers and managers from a wide range of organisations, universities and research institutes, including the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, Hà Nội University of Culture, Hồ Chí Minh City University of Culture and the People’s Public Security Political Academy, among others.

The papers address several key areas for discussion, including: improving cultural institutions and innovating approaches to cultural management; building national values and Vietnamese people in the new era; protecting and promoting cultural heritage values to build cultural brands; developing competitive cultural industries; and training high-quality human resources to drive cultural development.

According to the organisers, despite their different perspectives, the submissions converge on a fundamental point: to develop the country quickly and sustainably in the new era, culture must be developed at a level comparable to politics, the economy, and society.

They also emphasise the need to build a comprehensive Vietnamese people; improve institutions and unlock resources; turn heritage into a source of development; promote cultural industries and the creative economy; train high-quality human resources; and protect cultural identity, cultural security, and cultural sovereignty in the digital environment.

The organisers note that Resolution No. 80–NQ/TW on the Development of Vietnamese Culture is a strategic document that opens up a new vision for cultural development.

Issued by the Politburo on 7 January, it marks a turning point in strategic thinking, placing culture on a par with politics, the economy, and society.

The Resolution defines culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous source of strength, and an important resource for sustainable development, while identifying the cultural industry as a new pillar of growth.

Its guiding spirit is to move culture from 'important' to 'the centre' in the national development strategy, and to shift cultural development from a sector-by-sector approach to an ecosystem-based, inter-disciplinary, modern approach focused on practical effectiveness. — VNS