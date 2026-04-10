Đồng Tháp tourism surges on digital transformation, virtual tours offered

ĐỒNG THÁP — Tourism in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, welcoming around 3.2 million visitors, up more than 50 per cent year-on-year, driven by accelerated digital transformation and stronger online promotion efforts under the Politburo's Resolution 57 on sci-tech development.

The results reflect the province’s proactive efforts to modernise tourism promotion and leverage technology platforms to showcase destinations and services, helping attract more visitors amid rapid digital transformation.

Digital platforms boost tourism promotion

Võ Phạm Tân, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said digital transformation has gradually reshaped the local tourism industry in a more professional and modern direction.

“Promotion activities have been strengthened on digital platforms, while tourism data and information systems are being integrated to form a unified database, improving management efficiency and accessibility.”

In recent years, the province has focused on building digital infrastructure and promoting tourism through online platforms and social media, helping spread the image of its distinctive destinations.

It has maintained and upgraded its tourism portal and smart tourism mobile application, enabling visitors to easily access information on destinations, services, itineraries and events.

The department is also coordinating with HCM City’s tourism authorities and other Mekong Delta provinces to develop a five-language 3D/360 interactive tourism map in Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese and Spanish, allowing visitors to explore destinations virtually before travelling.

An electronic investment promotion handbook for tourism projects in HCM City and Mekong Delta provinces has also been introduced to help investors and businesses access information and expand cooperation opportunities.

Thanks to these efforts, the province’s tourism revenue in the first quarter reached about VNĐ1.55 trillion (US$62 million), up 28.1 per cent year-on-year.

Toward a smart tourism ecosystem

Digital technology is increasingly integrated into tourism experiences across the province, with QR codes installed at many destinations to provide automatic audio guides and detailed information about historical sites, craft villages and attractions.

The Special National Relic Site of Gò Tháp in Đốc Binh Kiều Commune is among the pioneers in digital transformation, offering visitors the MobiFone Smart Travel application with digitalised data and 360-degree virtual tours for a more interactive experience.

The Đồng Tâm Snake Farm, operated by the Logistics Department of Military Region 9, has also strengthened digital promotion through its website and social media platforms to introduce biodiversity conservation activities and educational tourism programmes.

The site welcomed more than 60,000 visitors in the first three months of 2026.

Several localities have also applied the MAP4D digital mapping platform to manage and promote tourism, enabling visitors to access information about historical and cultural sites through QR codes and digital maps.

At Đồng Tháp Provincial Museum, an AI-powered robot tour guide named “Sen Hồng” has been introduced, offering interactive guidance and quick access to information on local history and culture, particularly for international visitors.

Tân said the province will continue accelerating digital transformation and digitising tourism data to build a comprehensive smart tourism ecosystem, focusing on products using virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence to enhance visitor experiences and increase tourism value.

In 2026, it aims to welcome around eight million visitors, including 870,000 international arrivals, and generate tourism revenue of about VNĐ4.8 trillion ($190 million). — VNS