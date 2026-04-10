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Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2026 celebrates humanitarian creativity

April 10, 2026 - 11:05
The Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2026 celebrates resilience, creativity, and humanitarian values, honouring young Vietnamese artists and opening new horizons for inclusive artistic expression.

 

Hoàng Thị Thủy, winner of the Artists with Disabilities – Painting Category, bursts into tears as she receives her prize from Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam, Rajpal Singh.

HÀ NỘI — Outstanding artworks carrying profound humanitarian messages by 13 young artists, including some with disabilities, were honoured with top prizes at the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2026.

The painting Chân Trời Hòa Nhập (The Horizon of Inclusion) by Hoàng Thị Thủy, distinguished by its heartfelt message of sharing and belonging, won First Prize in the Artists with Disabilities – Painting Category.

In the Young Artists aged 18-30 Category, the First Prize went to Kết Nối (Connection) by Trịnh Phan Anh. The work delves into the relationship between humans and technology in the digital age, reflecting on how virtual connections expand communication and access to knowledge, while also posing risks of dependency and imbalance.

The Artists under 18 Category saw Nguyễn Thái An awarded First Prize for the painting I Cherish.

Trịnh Phan Anh, awarded First Prize in the Young Artists aged 18–30 Category, is recognised for her painting ‘Kết Nối’ (Connection).

This year marked a significant milestone with the introduction of a Special Recognition Award for artists with disabilities in the field of craftworks, highlighting diversity in artistic expression and practical application. A hand-embroidered wallet titled Trời và Biển (The Sky and The Sea) by young artist Nguyễn Thị Diệu Hân received the Outstanding Concept Prize in the Artists with Disabilities – Creative Handicrafts Category.

At the award ceremony, Wee Wei Ling, Executive Director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle, and Asset at Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Jury member, said: “As we enter our third year, we have introduced new categories such as handicraft works, to invite more talents to share their creativity with a wider audience.

"In uncertain times like now, their art invites us to reflect on the future we are shaping.”

She added that this year’s competition attracted more than 200 entries – a significant increase compared to the first two years.

Models with disabilities showcase fashion creations by Chula, turning the catwalk into a celebration of resilience and inclusivity.

The humanitarian spirit of the award was further deepened through a silent auction featuring paintings by Bùi Thị Hảo, a disadvantaged girl whose works, created using her mouth, won Third Prize last year. Her resilience stands as a powerful symbol of passion and perseverance.

More than just an award ceremony, the event touched hearts with a humanitarian performance titled I Am Beautiful. You Too! celebrating the diverse beauty of humanity. To the music of the visually impaired band Play & Learn, models with disabilities took to the catwalk, transforming fashion into a language of resilience and spreading powerful messages of women’s rights, human rights, and a future where everyone deserves to shine.

Bùi Thị Hảo, a disadvantaged girl whose mouth-painted works won Third Prize last year, poses with members of the Organising Board after the silent auction at the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2026. — Photos courtesy of PPH

An initiative by Pan Pacific Hanoi, in collaboration with the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VUFA), the award aims to recognise Vietnamese artists with disabilities as well as VUFA students who demonstrate extraordinary talent in visual arts through innovative and sustainable methods, offering them opportunities to showcase their work to the wider community.

Building on the success of previous seasons – Inspiring Tradition (2024) and What A Wonderful World (2025) – the 2026 edition, themed Horizons of Tomorrow, opens a new chapter. It looks towards dreams, hopes, and the infinite possibilities of humanity amidst the evolution of technology, society, and nature.

All outstanding works are currently on display in the main lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi and will remain open to the public until the end of May. — VNS
 

 

 

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