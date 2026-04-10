Việt Nam circus triumphs on global stage

Circus artists from Hà Nội have won international recognition after picking up three prizes at the Golden Elephant Circus Festival in Girona, Spain.
Their winning performance featured the hair-raising “Đu Nón” with four performers suspended in the air, spinning while holding onto each other in perfect coordination using their hair, arms, and even teeth.
The 20th International Travel Expo, Hồ Chí Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026), hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the HCM City People’s Committee, will be organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism from August 27-29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).
Gia Lai has undergone a remarkable transformation following the recent national merger, making the province home to both stunning beaches and majestic mountain peaks. This unique combination offers a significant advantage for tourism development, which was highlighted during a tourism promotion conference held on April 9 in Hà Nội.
Arriving earlier than usual, millions of butterflies and fireflies are enchanting visitors to Cúc Phương National Park, offering a rare natural spectacle and highlighting Ninh Bình’s commitment to sustainable ecotourism.
Tourism in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, welcoming around 3.2 million visitors, up more than 50 per cent year-on-year, driven by accelerated digital transformation and stronger online promotion efforts under Resolution 57.