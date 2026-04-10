Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam circus triumphs on global stage

April 10, 2026 - 18:33
Circus artists from Hà Nội have won international recognition after picking up three prizes at the Golden Elephant Circus Festival in Girona, Spain. Their winning performance featured the hair-raising “Đu Nón” with four performers suspended in the air, spinning while holding onto each other in perfect coordination using their hair, arms, and even teeth.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Gia Lai makes a major effort to boost tourism sector in 2026

Gia Lai has undergone a remarkable transformation following the recent national merger, making the province home to both stunning beaches and majestic mountain peaks. This unique combination offers a significant advantage for tourism development, which was highlighted during a tourism promotion conference held on April 9 in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom